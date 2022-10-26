Papakura's Local Realty 'bucks the trend'

Wednesday, 26 October, 2022 - 08:36

Just three years old, Century 21 Local Realty has enjoyed enormous success since opening its doors on Broadway, Papakura. Despite a softening market this year, the high performing sales team is larger and going faster than ever before.

The South Auckland franchise continues to climb the real estate charts, winning several awards since opening. Titles include being repeatedly named a Top 21 office across Century 21 Australasia and Century 21 New Zealand’s Top Office.

"No sooner had Local Realty opened its doors in late 2019 and we were hit with Covid-19 and subsequent lockdowns. Their ongoing success despite the pandemic and now a challenging real estate environment is a credit to franchise owners Gary and Iresh and their whole team. Theirs is formula that other agencies should study closely," says Tim Kearins, Owner of Century 21 New Zealand.

Joining forces and opting to adopt Century 21’s global brand and reputation, Local Realty owners Gary Bal and Iresh Tennakoon brought to the new franchise considerable success in real estate throughout the region’s southern suburbs and districts.

"Gary and Iresh had incredible business foresight to set up shop in such a strategic part of Auckland, covering some of the region’s most critical residential growth areas as identified in Auckland’s Unitary Plan." says Mr Kearins.

Over the past three years, many residential developments have come on stream in Papakura, Takanini, Karaka and Drury - and Local Realty has been front and centre of many of them. What’s more, the team continues to spread its wings, with listings now all over the Auckland region.

Gary Bal says the Local Realty team has worked incredibly hard to better understand and connect with the different communities and the many residential developments underway or planned. New townhouses for first-home buyers seem to be a popular mix.

Famous for their social media blitzes and bus-back marketing, the Local Realty team prides itself on local knowledge and knowing what’s planned for the wider neighbourhood.

"Not only are they superior marketers, but they offer an incredibly personalised service with unparalleled knowledge of what’s happening on the ground. It’s this kind of expertise, energy, and commitment which sees Local Realty continue to get a tonne of referral and return business," says Mr Kearins.

Attracted by the positive traction and cut-through the refreshed Century 21 brand continues to gain in New Zealand, Local Realty’s arrival has without doubt strengthened Century 21 as a powerhouse in Auckland’s south.

"Century 21’s superior service and global reach will continue to appeal to other high-performing salespeople to consider franchise ownership. In fact, opportunities to set up new and successful Century 21 businesses remain available in many other parts of the country, with a new office in Auckland City’s central suburbs launching this month," says Tim Kearins.

Local Realty’s top performing sales team has grown considerably over the past three years. It now includes Ajit Saini, Aman Kaushal, Ambermeet Bedi, Anjali Amarasinghe, Apar Sethi, Dinusha Tennakoon, Don Malla, Inderjit Singh, Ipsa Kangotra, Ishan Sikka, Kanwar Dhillon, Kiratpal Sandhu, Komal Gill, Kunwar Sandhu, Mani Brar, Param Randhawa, Rashpal Singh, Sanjay Shah, Scott Jacobs, Shanice Polidario, Stuti Sajjanhar, and Team Chatty and Bani. Administrative manager is Derrek Chan.

"Despite other parts of the real estate industry slowing, we continue to enjoy enormous success particularly with townhouse developments and first-home buyers. Delivering unbeatable marketing and service to buyers and sellers alike is working a treat," says Gary Bal.

https://papakura.century21.co.nz/