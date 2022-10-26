Vista Group outlines increased ambition through platform-focused strategy at Investor Day

Wednesday, 26 October, 2022 - 08:38

At its Investor Day today, Vista Group (NZX ASX VGL) will present its platform-focused strategy to achieve operating and financial targets. Members of Vista Group’s executive team will outline how the Group’s strategy to expand its core platform and grow market share will see the company target long-term Group annual recurring revenue (ARR) of $NZD300m+.

Vista Group’s three-pronged strategy will see the company continuing to support clients to rebuild their businesses; expand the core platform for maximum value; and create and invest in new opportunities.

The SaaS building blocks of the platform include cinema management solution, Vista Cloud; Vista Digital’s self-service digital sales channels; and Movio’s new marketing data analytics and campaign management solution.

Vista Group’s Investor Day presentation comes as the industry continues to rebound, with strengthening moviegoer attendance and movies setting new box office records.

Kimbal Riley, Vista Group’s CEO commented: "We’ve seen the industry go from strength to strength recently, with two of the top five highest grossing movies of all time - Spiderman: No Way Home and Top Gun: Maverick - released over the last 12 months. Now is a great time to be sharing our plans to transition to our Cloud-based platform that puts innovation into our clients’ hands offering them comprehensive, reliable, and scalable solutions. Our strategy to focus on expanding our core platform enables us to significantly increase our addressable market, and we’re excited by a very positive client response to the platform so far, with new and existing clients coming on board."

Vista Group will detail significant inflection points in late 2024 and 2025 as existing on-premises clients transition to the platform and new clients come on board. The company is targeting 1600-2400 sites on the platform by the end of 2025 with Group ARR of $NZD175m-$NZD205m. Vista Group can execute the strategy with its existing funding.

"We have more than 25 years of breadth and depth in our products and as we continue to develop the platform, we will increase both our relevance and value to our cinema clients. We are focused on measurably improving our clients’ businesses, and with moviegoers at the centre of the platform we’re looking forward to bringing the strategy to life and continuing to make a deeply positive contribution to the future of cinema" said Kimbal Riley.