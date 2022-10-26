GSL promotus transforms to hemisphere

Wednesday, 26 October, 2022 - 09:00

Hemisphere brings together the best of left and right brain thinking to win heads and hearts.

Whanganui-a-Tara Wellington, 26 October 2022. Wellington Indie advertising agency GSL Promotus has rebranded as Hemisphere. The refreshed agency brings together curiosity and creativity to create ambidextrous thinking.

Hemisphere delivers advertising, media, and social marketing services to government, commercial and NGO clients across Aotearoa. The diverse team, based in Wellington and Tauranga Moana, brings together experts in strategy, creative, digital, media and culture to create holistic change campaigns.

Managing Director, Dr Tim Antric said "the transformation across the agency in 2022 has seen us strengthen our commitment to bring data and art together to create work that resonates with New Zealanders in all our diversity".

The agency has strengthened its use of data, research and theory. Combining this with emotion, creativity and culture to deliver successes for Suzuki, Biosecurity NZ, Fisheries NZ and Te Whatu Ora.

General Manager, Jodi Macauley said "Our team has grown to better represent Aotearoa today, as Hemisphere we will continue to grow, to deliver work that informs and inspires New Zealanders, and delivers results for our clients".

Hemisphere. Ambidextrous thinking.