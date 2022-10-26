Hirepool acquires Kapiti Hire

Wednesday, 26 October, 2022 - 09:01

Hirepool has announced that they have completed the acquisition of Kapiti Hire, an equipment hire business situated in Paraparaumu on the Kapiti Coast, approximately 60km north of Wellington.

This purchase is one of a number of deals that Hirepool has been working on, and fits well with their strategy of increasing their nationwide reach to better service their customers in regional areas of New Zealand.

Kapiti Hire is a family-owned business operated by Tim Mikkelsen since 1999. Tim, a past president and life member of the Hire Industry Association of New Zealand and well known in the industry, says "We are a locally owned and operated equipment hire company, working with the Trade, DIY, Access and Portable Toilet markets in the greater Kapiti area. Since buying the business in 1999 we have grown significantly using a simple philosophy - supply good gear and great service".

Hirepool CEO Brian Stephen adds "With a loyal team of long serving employees and their customer focused philosophy, Kapiti Hire is a natural fit with Hirepool. The Kapiti coast is amongst the fastest growing areas of the country, and with a number of future infrastructure projects and special housing areas planned, this branch will provide a key role in Hirepool’s regional growth".

For now, the branch will remain branded as Kapiti Hire, while an integration team focus on working with Tim and the team to ensure the value of the local brand is not lost. "Local relationships with customers are critical. We’ll take some time working with Tim to listen and learn, before planning any changes or investment" says Hirepool Chief Operating Officer Ant Smit.

The branch will be managed by Sam Cathie, who currently works at Kapiti Hire, while Tim will remain with the business and help the team manage the transition to Hirepool, retaining the good reputation for service that has been built up over the years.

In closing Brian Stephen notes "This continues the growth story of Hirepool. We’ve now got over 70 locations across NZ, and we aren’t done yet."

Hirepool will take ownership from 1 st November.