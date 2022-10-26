Economic constraints impact lifestyle market

Wednesday, 26 October, 2022 - 09:27

Data released today by the Real Estate Institute of New Zealand (REINZ) shows there were 130 fewer lifestyle property sales (-8.9%) for the three months ended September 2022 than for the three months ended August 2022. Overall, there were 1,325 lifestyle property sales in the three months ended September 2022, compared to 1,736 lifestyle property sales for the three months ended September 2021 (-23.7%), and 1,455 lifestyle property sales for the three months ended August 2022.

There were 7,378 lifestyle properties sold in the year to September 2022, 3,183 (-30.1%) less than were sold in the year to September 2021. The value of lifestyle properties sold was $9.10 billion for the year to September 2022.

The median price for all lifestyle properties sold in the three months to September 2022 was $1,025,000 and was $97,500 higher compared to the three months ended September 2021 (+10.5%). The median price for Bare land Lifestyle properties sold in the three months to September 2022 was $470,000 and was $10,000 lower compared to the three months ended September 2021 (-2.1%). The median price for Farmlet Lifestyle properties sold in the three months to September 2022 was $1,190,000 and was $10,000 lower compared to the three months ended September 2021 (-0.8%).

Brian Peacocke, Rural Spokesman at REINZ, says: "Sales statistics for the three-month period ending September 2022 reflect a modest easing from volumes recorded last month but a substantial reduction from the same period 12 months ago (-23.7%) and a dramatic reduction from the equivalent period two years ago (-51.4%).

"In tandem with the closely linked residential market, affordability and cost increases, particularly interest rates, have impacted sales volumes considerably, to the extent that sales in many localities for the current period are commonly 50% lower or more than for the same period in 2020, two years ago.

"Stricter lending criteria, higher interest rates, inflation and widespread cost increases are constraining demand due to affordability, despite high unemployment figures, with some vendors preferring to retain price expectation rather than succumbing to the increasing trend of low offers being put forward by purchasers.

"It is likely the lifestyle market will, to a reasonable degree, continue to mirror the ebb and flow of the residential market," he concludes.

Points of Interest around New Zealand include:

Auckland/Northland

Sales volumes are holding reasonably well in Northland, as is the case with the median price.

Auckland region sales have eased from last month, but volumes have collapsed 34% from two years ago; median price is holding steady.

Waikato/Bay of Plenty

Sales volumes in the Waikato continue to ease, being 35% down on the same period last year and 64% down from 2020; median prices are holding.

Bay of Plenty sales have dropped 50% since September 2020 with the median price slightly better than last month, but considerably higher than two years ago.

Gisborne/Hawkes Bay

Sales numbers continue to ease being 29% less than 2020; reasonably steady on median price currently but well down on the level held two years ago (-61%).

Taranaki

Sales volumes are holding; the median price is steady on the levels of 12 months ago.

Manawatu/Wanganui Sales volumes are 50% of those sold two years ago; median price is improving solidly.

Wairarapa/Wellington

Sales have been reasonably steady over the last 12 months; the medium price is also steady but up 53% on two years ago.

Upper South Island

Nelson/Tasman/Marlborough sales volumes are less than 50% of the figures achieved in the period ending September 2020 but show a lift of approximately 40% in the median price over that period.

Canterbury sales volumes have dropped significantly from last year, and by more than 50% from the figures of 2020; the current median price has eased slightly from last month but has improved by 34% from 2020.

West Coast is experiencing volatility in sales numbers with a medium price that has lifted dramatically from over the last two years - $475,000 currently; $185,000 two years ago.

Lower South Island

Otago figures reflect a similar trend to the above being down 23% from last year but currently 54% of the figures of two years ago; the median price has lifted a dramatic 79% over the same period.

Southland numbers have bobbled around over the last 12 months but are now 63% of the volumes of two years ago; the medium price is steady currently but is 59% stronger than two years ago.

Lifestyle sales overview

Four regions recorded an increase in sales compared to September 2021, with Northland (+11 sales) and Wellington (+10 sales) observing the biggest increases. Canterbury (-111 sales) and Auckland and Waikato (-98 sales) each recorded the biggest decreases in sales in the three months to September 2022 compared to the three months to September 2021.

Compared to the three months to August 2022, three regions recorded an increase in sales.

Ten regions saw the median price of lifestyle blocks increase between the three months ending September 2021 and the three months ending September 2022. The most notable examples were in West Coast (+106.5%) and Canterbury (+29.5%) with the biggest decreases being in Gisborne/Hawke’s Bay (-5%) and Wellington (-1%).

The median number of days to sell for lifestyle properties was seven days more in the three months to September 2022 than in the three months to September 2021, sitting at 57 days. Southland (37 days) recorded the shortest number of days to sell in September 2022. Manawatu/Whanganui (75 days) recorded the longest number of days to sell.