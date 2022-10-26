PAK'nSAVE Shop Offs continue to win out with real savings for real people

Wednesday, 26 October, 2022 - 11:30

Link to images: https://we.tl/t-wcO9sskHTl

Over the years PAK’nSAVE has regularly reinforced its commitment to low prices with its Shop Offs. Working with an independent mystery shopper agency Aotearoa’s Fairest Supermarket-, regularly enlists shoppers from across the country to complete their weekly shop, first at their local PAK’nSAVE and then at Countdown.

With Christmas fast approaching, and financial pressures on households continuing to grow, PAK’nSAVE’s commitment to low prices has never been more important.

A longstanding comparison tool between the two supermarkets, real customers shop their weekly shops at their local PAK’nSAVE and Countdown. The shops are then critically analysed to make sure equivalent products are being compared taking into consideration pack sizes, weighted products, brand differences and any out of stocks. Once everything is taken into consideration the team calculate the price difference between the two supermarkets on the customers equivalent shops.

The most recent Shop Offs-- were carried out in Tauranga and Dunedin on 23 September 2022 and 21 September 2022 respectively. In Tauranga, the team saw the biggest amount of savings with the PAK’nSAVE Tauriko shop coming in at $234.76 and the Countdown Greerton shop at $280.73. By shopping at PAK’nSAVE, Natasha, our Tauranga Price Gap shopper saved a massive $45.97.

In Dunedin, the shop was completed by university student, Molly who saved $29.07 at the checkout. The PAK’nSAVE Dunedin shop totalled an impressive $201.96 and the Countdown Dunedin South shop came in at $231.03.

Hannah Massie, Marketing Manager, Retail for PAK’nSAVE says, "At PAK’nSAVE everything we do, we do to save our customers money and our Shop Offs are such an important part of our mission to save Kiwis money at checkout. Whether you’re a student buying for one or shopping for a family of four, PAK’nSAVE’s low prices can make a real difference."

"It’s fantastic to see real people, making real savings just by shopping with us and that’s what PAK’nSAVE is all about," finishes Massie.

Check out the PAK’nSAVE website to find your local supermarket - https://www.paknsave.co.nz/store-finder or to find out more information about Shop Off, visit https://www.paknsave.co.nz/shop-off

-PAK’nSAVE was ranked New Zealand’s leading company for Fairness in the 2022 Kantar Corporate Reputation Index

-- The Tauranga and Dunedin shops were not identical. The Tauranga shops reflected a typical weekly shop for Natasha’s household. The Dunedin shop reflected a typical weekly shop for Molly’s household. Equivalent (not exact) shops conducted. Weighted products and pack sizes equalized. Check out paknsave.co.nz/shop-off to see their shopping lists and other benefits received.