JLL NZ appoints Jonathan Ogg as Head of Capital Markets

Thursday, 27 October, 2022 - 08:41

JLL is delighted to announce Jonathan Ogg as its new Head of Capital Markets for New Zealand. The appointment further strengthens JLL’s impressive leadership roster and positions the company to play a key role in growing the investment pipeline and attract more offshore opportunities to the New Zealand real estate market.

Jonathan joins JLL from CBRE where, as Senior Director in the Capital Markets team for 12 years, he has been active in the $20 million to $100 million transaction range. Prior to this, he spent a decade as National Director of Office Leasing, delivering significant growth to the business line.

JLL NZ’s Managing Director, Todd Lauchlan, says the key appointment comes at an exciting time for both JLL and the New Zealand market as, despite prevailing economic headwinds, strong investor interest returns following the reopening of our borders.

"The fact that we’re able to attract professionals of Jonathan’s calibre and experience to our team is testament to the great strides we’ve made in the New Zealand market over the last few years."

"We now have talent stacked right through our business with the skills and drive to support all areas of an increasingly diverse commercial property sector - and Jonathan will help us play a crucial role in moving the industry forward through the challenging times ahead. I’m really looking forward to Jonathan’s perspective and energy making an impact to our business."