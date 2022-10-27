Who will be the 2022 NZ Young Winemaker of the Year?

Thursday, 27 October, 2022 - 09:02

Four talented young winemakers are building up the 2022 national final next Thursday 3 which is being held at Kim Crawford winery in Blenheim. They will undergo some gruelling winemaking challenges to find out who will become the 2022 Tonnellerie de Mercurey NZ Young Winemaker of the Year.

Douw Grobler from Trinity Hill is representing Hawke’s Bay and also has a strong viticultural background as well as in winemaking. Alun Kilby from Marisco is representing Marlborough and has worked 13 years in the wine industry in various regions around New Zealand. Georgia Mehlhopt from Greystone is representing North Canterbury and graduated with a degree in Law before discovering her passion for wine. Eliana Leal from Amisfield is representing Central Otago and her background is in biotechnology so she loves being in the laboratory conducting trials.

Their preparation is already underway as they prepare for their presentation which is focusing on innovation in the wine industry and discussing which new techniques or technologies excite them most for a sustainable, successful future.

Apart from being crowned the 2022 Tonnellerie de Mercurey NZ Young Winemaker of the Year, the national winner will win a visit to the Tonnellerie de Mercurey (cooperage) in Burgundy, be an associate judge in the New World Wine Awards and review wines in DrinksBiz magazine.

The competition is made possible by all the generous sponsors. The national sponsors are Tonnellerie de Mercurey, Fruitfed Supplies, Villa Maria-Indevin, Laffort, Programmed Property Services, Tira Crown, Visy, New World, Winejobsonline, NZSVO and Pernod Ricard.