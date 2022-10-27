Hello Period hailed 'brand that matters' by global business media giant

Thursday, 27 October, 2022 - 12:35

Kiwi sustainable period care company Hello Period has been hailed as a ‘brand that matters’ by global business media giant, Fast Company.

Just 144 brands made the company’s annual ‘Brands that Matter’ list and to be acknowledged alongside huge global brands such as Adidas and Pinterest, was "bloody awesome", said Hello Period co-founder and CEO, Robyn McLean.

"We’re a small team who are passionate about what we do. Sustainable period care is the way of the future and, to bring others along on the journey, we need to not just turn heads but also find our way into customers hearts and we’re so stoked the team at Fast Company could see the passion behind our brand."

Judges said Hello Period, one of only three companies to be recognised in the consumer products category, provided their customers with "not just stellar products but stellar consumer experiences. Hello Period empowers people with periods to demand more than the bare minimum, offering high-quality reusable menstrual products to end stigmas sustainably."

Despite only launching this year, Hello Period’s menstrual disc, Hello Disc, is already the top-rated menstrual disc on Google.

"The reviews are so amazing and we love that it’s making periods easier to manage for thousands of people around the world. In 10 months we estimate we’ve diverted over 45 million single use products from landfill from our Hello Disc sales alone," McLean said.

Fast Company said its Brands That Matter list honoured brands that communicate and demonstrate brand purpose. "[They] have achieved relevance through cultural impact and social engagement, and authentically communicated their missions and ideals…they have found an ability to forge an emotional connection with customers, whether leading on the environment or pop culture, engaging B2B customers, or responding meaningfully to current events."