'New Opel Corsa - small car fun, big car tech'

Thursday, 27 October, 2022 - 13:29

Opel’s range of ‘first time’ vehicles to New Zealand continues to expand.

The latest off the rank is the sporty German small car boasting big car tech: the 2022 Opel Corsa.

The top-specced, full-trim SRi models - in both petrol and fully electric - are the first of the new Corsa’s available here from next month.

Model Pricing:

Corsa SRi: from $36,990

Corsa-e Sri: from $59,990

Both models qualify for the Clean Car Discount, with the Corsa-e SRi qualifying for the full rebate of $8,625 and the efficient ICE version earning a $2,438 discount.

"With its bold, athletic appearance and wider, lower, more dynamic profile we think the new model is absolutely class-leader," says Opel NZ Commercial Manager, Noah Robertson.

"We’re pleased to be growing this very accessible Opel brand for Kiwi drivers with this fun new range."

The Corsa-SRi model comes complete with LED matrix headlights, painted black exterior elements, a 7-inch digital instrument cluster and infotainment screen, 17-inch wheels, active emergency braking (AEB), and lane keep assist.

The fully electric version - capable of 383km of emission free travel on a full charge - builds on the features of its petrol-powered counterpart while adding semi-autonomous lane positioning assist and a heated, leather steering wheel to name a few. (See Spec Sheet links below)

Interested buyers can reserve a 2022 Corsa right now for just $100 (refundable).

The Corsa-e SRi is also available for purchase through the iOWN finance offering of $179 per week.

Corsa-e SRi:

PP: $59,990

Dep: Frictionless - $0

Term: 48-months travelling 30,000kms Payments: $179 weekly with Clean Car Rebate incorporated. [2: Calculated inclusive of the Clean Car Discount rebate of $8625]

GFV value of $26,995.50