The Know Horizon: businesses need to train smart skills to be future fit

Thursday, 27 October, 2022 - 14:26

The future of work is human, says leading business training organisation Skills Consulting Group.

Recently commissioned research by TRA shows that while employees are keen to learn, most businesses and organisations are not providing the right training to recruit and retain people. This issue desperately needs to be solved - a journey that starts by knowing your horizon and what it will take to get there, says Gwyn Thomas, Director at Skills Consulting Group.

"Employees aren’t focusing on new technologies," says Thomas.

"Instead, they want to be taught smart human skills, such as critical thinking, communication and problem solving - skills that will take them to their next horizon in their career."

The trouble is, while almost half of the employees want to learn these skills, only around 20 percent of employers currently offer the relevant training.

"We’ve been so wrapped up in automation, digital hacks and AI shortcuts, we’ve forgotten what makes a good workplace tick - the people," says Thomas. "We desperately need to offer smart skills training to improve engagement, employee retention and satisfaction - both at work and home."

The SCG-commissioned TRA research shows that:

47% of employees want problem-solving skills 43% want leadership skills 42% want to upskill in the areas of team management and critical thinking

In addition, employees that learn problem-solving and critical thinking skills are more likely to develop transferable skills. New employees, Pasifika and Asian employees and those in the healthcare industry currently have the most significant gaps between wanting to learn and being offered the opportunity to learn.

The new research interviewed 1448 employees and 101 employers and was launched in Auckland at the Global Apprentice Network’s (GAN) Future of Work in Focus breakfast yesterday. GAN advocates for employment opportunities - particularly youth - through work-based learning to ensure employers and employees meet the needs of each other.

At the breakfast, GAN Chair of the Board and Nestle CEO for Latin America Laurent Freixe said employers were responsible for nurturing a sustainable and skilled talent pool.

"We cannot afford a lost generation. As employers, we have a responsibility to skill our workforces."

Principal Economist and Director at Infometrics, Brad Olsen spoke at the event. Olsen said development pathways are a tool employers could use to increase their appeal in a highly competitive job market.

"We’re seeing the highest levels of job poaching and market turnover that the market has ever seen."

Another speaker, Anne Fulton, founder and CEO of Fuel50, said 75% of businesses are experiencing talent shortages but also noted that employees were anxious about having the right skills for the future.

Skills and talent shortages have always been top of mind for business, said Skills Consulting Group Principal Consultant Josh Williams, but these challenges are now "really sobering" and impacting all workforce segments.

"To meet the extraordinary skills and talent shortages New Zealand faces will take urgent, serious, and concerted effort by companies and the education system, working much more collaboratively than in the past."

Williams said the answer lies in upskilling and reskilling the people we’ve got to provide pathways and progression and more certainty - particularly to young people.

"It’s also fantastic to have heard from Aotearoa-based research and insights from Fuel 50 and TRA that debunks the old myth "If you train them, they will leave". It’s the opposite - invest in the skills of your people, and they will stay."

Skills Consulting Group has developed research-based courses to help clients bridge this essential gap in training to ensure that businesses are future fit. Employees have shown they are keen and ready to learn, and employers can reap the productivity rewards associated with loyalty and engagement if they offer smart skills courses. There is no industry, demographic, business or employee type that is not affected by this skills gap - which means the potential benefits to employers are enormous.

"The future is ultimately human, and increased investment in humans is essential," said Williams.