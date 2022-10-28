New Century 21 franchise for Auckland City

Friday, 28 October, 2022 - 14:11

Century 21 has opened a new office on 505 Manukau Road in Epsom. The world’s best-known real estate company is now looking forward to making its mark in Auckland’s central suburbs and beyond.

As well as Epsom, Century 21 Excellence will service Greenlane, Remuera, Royal Oak, Mt Roskill, Hillsborough, Onehunga, Newmarket, Parnell, Ellerslie, Panmure, West Auckland, and the North Shore.

Franchise owner and principal Bhethnee Kaur is a multi-award-winning real estate agent, with a 25-year professional career that’s stretched across several industries. She’s described as a businesswoman at heart and a people person by nature.

"As well as being a top agent, Bhethnee is a seasoned property investor and renovator who willingly shares her insights. She understands the diversity of the Auckland market and maintains an extensive catalogue of networks and resources which she fully utilises to her clients’ advantage. We’re thrilled she’s joined the Century 21 family," says Tim Kearins, Owner of Century 21 New Zealand.

A tenacious business development manager with over 20 years of sales experience, Kapil Chadha is chief operations officer. He has a Post-Graduate Diploma in Business specialising in Marketing from the University of Auckland and holds a Certificate in Real Estate. He also has a Bachelor of Arts and a Diploma in Advanced Software Technology.

"We’re proud to be flying the Century 21 flag in Epsom. Our small team is well qualified and experienced to get the job done. We are squarely focused on delivering exceptional personalised service, backed by Century 21’s superior brand, reputation, and resources," says Ms Kaur.

As well as selling existing homes and new residential developments, Century 21 Excellence specialises in property management. Looking after investors and their properties, as well as matching the right tenants, is property manager Tim Meyer.

"Turning rent appraisals around in less than 24 hours, finding good tenants within hours, and finding an electrician to do a heat pump in less than a day are just some of Tim’s talents. He brings a lot of experience and success, having previously looked after 300 properties and was awarded the most committed property manager," says Ms Kaur.

Century 21 Excellence administration officer is Prakul Raj who is a property investor himself. He enjoys everything about real estate, including meeting and working with so many people of different cultures and backgrounds.

In 87 countries and world famous for its customer service, Century 21 leads the charge with how real estate is conducted, boasting an unbeatable global reach - a real advantage as borders re-open post-pandemic.

"Being a Century 21 franchise also means we have the best training, systems, and technology. Ultimately, that means maximum exposure for properties and the best possible price for vendors," says Bhethnee Kaur.

Mr Kearins says Century 21’s superior service and global status will continue to attract other high-performing businesspeople and salespeople to consider franchise ownership.

The company is now on a recruitment drive with many other opportunities to establish other successful Century 21 franchises around the country. It recently opened a new office in Dargaville, Northland.

"Century 21 Excellence is a great addition to our brand here in New Zealand. They have got the work ethic, professionalism, people skills, and positive outlook to do very well on Manukau Road. While many other real estate companies are losing agents and offices, we’re thrilled Century 21 continues to expand in New Zealand," says Mr Kearins.

https://excellence.century21.co.nz/