Air New Zealand resumes non-stop flights to Bali

Monday, 31 October, 2022 - 09:21

Kiwis wanting to escape wintery months next year will be delighted to hear Air New Zealand will be returning to the tropical shores of Bali in March 2023.

Air New Zealand Chief Customer and Sales Officer Leanne Geraghty says tickets have gone on sale today to Bali, which remains one of the hottest international holiday spots for Kiwis.

"We first flew to Bali in 2012. Our last flight was in 2019 when we flew around 17,000 customers. It’s awesome to be back offering non-stop services and give Kiwis direct access a tropical paradise that suits any type of travellers.

"Bali regularly features as one our topmost searched destinations - currently in the top five - and we’re expecting interest to be hotter than the Balinese sunshine as Kiwis flock to book a winter getaway."

Next year, Air New Zealand will fly a seasonal service between 29 March - 27 October 2023. This seasonal service covers April, July and October school holidays and is subject to government and regulatory approvals.

The airline will fly a 787-9 Dreamliner three times weekly in the only non-stop flight between Auckland and Denpasar.

Following Air New Zealand’s customer research on longer flights, Bali will move to our full-service longhaul which means all Economy customers will receive a tasty meal, Inflight Entertainment, and a checked bag. Customers will also be able to book our award-winning Business Premier and Premium Economy.

Air New Zealand’s Bali schedule

Departs

Arrives

Day of Week

NZ64

Auckland

11.00am-

Bali (DPS)

4.20pm

Wed, Fri, Sun

NZ65

Bali (DPS)

5.50pm

Auckland

5.30am-

-Time will be adjusted by one hour during daylight savings (29-31 March and 27 Sep-27 Oct)

More information on where to go and what to see in Bali can be found at www.airnewzealand.co.nz/destination-bali.