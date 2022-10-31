Bus driver pay and conditions 'must be consistent, fair, and sustainable'

Monday, 31 October, 2022 - 10:24

The Bus and Coach Association’s chief executive Ben McFadgen welcomed this Sunday’s announcement by the Transport Minister, Michael Wood on bus driver pay and conditions.

"An agreement is something we have been working on with government, unions and industry for a long time now. It’s great to see some rubber finally hitting the road." says Mr McFadgen.

"We aren’t breaking out the champagne yet though, there is still a long way to go before we get real, sustainable change in the bus industry" added Mr McFadgen, "There are a few things that have to be ironed out, such as the ongoing sustainability of the pay and conditions agreement, it needs to have continued baseline funding; and there’s the question of consistency and fairness - across both metropolitan/urban and regional New Zealand."

The agreement as it currently stands relies on both councils and operators taking up the funding according to certain conditions, it also is dependent on councils being able to provide local share into the funding, which may be problematic for some of the smaller councils. Furthermore, not every region is experiencing a major driver shortage, so some councils may elect not to take up the funding at all.

"This could create a lot of inconsistency around the country," says Mr McFadgen.

There is also an elephant in the room: Ministry of Education funded school bus services - which is not included in any funding increase.

"The school bus sector crosses over with public transport, which means drivers can share the same depots. We are already hearing reports of school-bus drivers threatening to leave if their urban colleagues receive considerably more per-hour. Also, given that this uplift applies to Council run services (including school services), but not Ministry of Education ones - a driver can receive wildly different rates for exactly the same job. What concerns us is the message that now appears to have been sent out: that Ministry of Education funded school bus drivers are not worth as much as public transport drivers, or Council funded school bus drivers, or that our kids aren’t as important as commuters." Mr McFadgen explained.

"There are driver shortages in three sectors: Public transport, school, and tour and charter services. We know that the Ministry of Education is looking into school bus services, and we continue to work with them to find a solution. But we need to move faster and align with public transport as the wage disparity in some regions is already creating further instability in the bus industry.

"Finally there’s the tour and charter bus sector. There are already challenges with the availability of tour and charter bus drivers and the New Zealand tour and charter bus industry’s capacity after the last two years of little to zero income. These operators do not receive funding from the government at all. How are they going to be able to afford to increase pay for their drivers? Prices will have to rise significantly. How will they cope with demand if they don’t have enough drivers? We are already seeing the impact on our cruise ship sector with the lack of availability of tour coaches for day trips.

"This is a fantastic start. Its great that the government is taking tangible steps forward. We have started the journey, but there is still a long way to go. We look forward to working with all parties to resolve this problem once and for all." Mr McFadgen said.