Tu Ora Compass Health announces Alistair Vickers as CIO of the year finalist

Monday, 31 October, 2022 - 11:46

TÅ« Ora Compass Health is delighted to announce that Alistair Vickers has been named a finalist in this year’s CIO (Chief Information Officer) of the year award 2022.

"As one of only four finalists, we are so proud of Alistair’s achievement and leadership," says Justine Thorpe CEO. "This recognition places our organisation alongside some of the largest and most agile in the country. This reflects not only the extraordinary efforts our organisation has made to keep our community safe during the pandemic but also acknowledges our whole of system business transformation journey over the past three years," she says.

Alistair Vickers has been CIO of TÅ« Ora Compass Health since December 2017. TÅ« Ora Compass Health is the fourth largest primary health organisation (PHO) in New Zealand. An essential part of the regional health system, TÅ« Ora works alongside 57 General Practices, allied health, community- based providers, and Iwi to deliver quality and equitable health and wellbeing services to a population of around 334,000 people across the Wellington, Porirua, Wairarapa and KÄpiti areas.

"Alistair is an authentic leader who leads by example to set the standards of work he expects, not only from his team but also vendors. This leadership style also has positive impacts across the network in his role within the Executive Leadership Team," says Thorpe.

"Debbie Chin Board Chair adds, "Alistair is a whole of system thinker, who can not only think through an end-to-end ICT system, but also the impact it has on the wider business and ultimately, the communities that we serve. It is this attribute that has been critical to the digital transformation that has placed our organisation ahead of most in the health sector when it comes to cyber-security, agility, our ability to respond to the increasing demands of the health sector and the credibility gained through the transformation."

"I am humbled and honoured to be named a finalist in this award category, and I’d like to acknowledge my Executive leadership team, CEO and Board for their support. Also to fellow nominees and their leadership contribution to respective organisations," says Vickers.

The IDC CIO of the year finalists were acknowledged during a ceremony held in Auckland on 27th October. The CIO of the year will be named in November at the IDC conference and summit in Christchurch.