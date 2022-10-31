Air New Zealand says hello to Chicago once again

Monday, 31 October, 2022 - 12:49

Air New Zealand resumed its non-stop service to Chicago yesterday, bringing the airline back to all 29 of its international pre-Covid destinations.

The services will initially operate three times a week with state-of-the-art Boeing 787 Dreamliner aircraft, meaning customers flying these routes will be able to enjoy the airline’s innovative Business Premier, Premium Economy and Economy Skycouch.

"This is an exciting time for us. Since New Zealand’s borders reopened, we’ve been slowly resuming services and to now be flying to all our international destinations is a milestone moment for us," says Air New Zealand Chief Customer and Sales Officer Leanne Geraghty.

"The North American network plays a key role in Air New Zealand’s rebuild and as the third biggest city in the United States, Chicago is an important destination for us," she says.

In 2019, visitors from the US spent over $1.5 billion in New Zealand, supporting local tourism and hospitality industries.

With 12,000 visitors from Illinois alone and almost 40% of travellers connecting to Chicago from other US states, that figure is expected to grow even further.

"Customers flying into Chicago O’Hare International will benefit from convenient one-stop codeshare connections to around 100 destinations across the US via the airline’s strong partnership with United Airlines. This resumed service also adds to Chicago O’Hare International’s ranking as the most connected airport in the world."

Chicago is an exciting destination with a lot to offer from its fascinating history, world-class museums and stunning architecture to internationally renowned jazz and blues scene, and famous dishes including the iconic deep-dish pizza."

Air New Zealand ’s new international menu, showcasing the best of New Zealand produce to the world also launched yesterday.

It features more choice in the air so Premium customers can add the likes of seared salmon from Marlborough, free-range chicken from Waikato or bacon, and steamed green vegetables or fresh, crisp salads picked straight from orchards and fields in Gisborne, Waikato and the ManawatÅ«.

As part of the new menu, Business Premier customers travelling to Chicago will enjoy an amuse-bouche of New Zealand paua saucisson (abalone sausage) with herb cream and tomato, and to Auckland, they’ll enjoy smoked duck with dried persimmon with a horseradish cream and balsamic glaze.

In Premium cabins, the airline has switched to serviceware that is 20% lighter, helping to reduce carbon emissions, and in Economy, the new serviceware will reduce plastic dishes used inflight by 28 million every year.

Air New Zealand now serves seven destinations in North America - Chicago, Honolulu, Houston, Los Angeles, San Francisco, Vancouver and New York City.