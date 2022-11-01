Linkt Community Trust, Foodstuffs partner to open a social supermarket in Otumoetai

Tuesday, 1 November, 2022 - 13:58

Walking arm in arm with the community is the driving force behind the opening of a social supermarket, in Tauranga today. A partnership between Linkt Community Trust and Foodstuffs North Island, the OtÅ«moetai Social Supermarket is located at 8 Claremont Terrace, and enables locals experiencing financial stress to shop for their groceries in a supermarket environment for a koha (donation).

Partnering with Foodstuffs provides local organisations with the knowledge, skills and ongoing support to successfully run a social supermarket for whÄnau in their community.

Lavina Good, Linkt Community Trustee says, "This social supermarket is needed in the OtÅ«moetai community. It’s designed to help working families cope with the strain of the rising cost of living. The contribution model means whÄnau can save some money on groceries and allocate that money to other important needs, including school camps, swimming lessons and maybe tutoring."

"The social supermarket will be an exciting hub owned by the community of OtÅ«moetai. Linkt Community Trust is proud to answer the Community’s needs and walk hand in hand with foodstuffs and the hapori (community)."

Willa Hand, Head of Membership Experience at Foodstuffs North Island says, "We’re delighted to have partnered with Linkt Community Trust. Our social supermarket partnership model works because our team brings retail expertise, we support on all the logistics of setting up a supermarket, training a team to operate it, and sorting replenishment processes and the local community organisation decides exactly how things will run and what the offering will be for customers. Then, our local Foodstuffs owner operators provide ongoing support.

"Having strong local leadership who connect deeply with people in their community is what really makes a difference. Foodstuffs North Island is a 100% NZ owned co-operative, with individual grocers operating stores in their local community, so we believe in the power of local leadership and empowering people to make decisions that are right for their community."

Foodstuffs is committed to backing locally led projects that make a difference, and this is the fifth social supermarket location for Foodstuffs North Island. The Wellington City Mission Social Supermarket opened in March 2021, Te Hiku PÄtaka in Kaitaia opened in June 2022- in partnership with Te Kahu Oranga WhÄnau, the Tokoroa Social Supermarket in - in partnership with BBM opened in August and Whare Kai opened in Whangarei in September, in partnership with 155 Whare Äwhina.

Linkt Community Trust Founders, John and Jackie Paine, are pleased to be extending their network of support. The opening of the OtÅ«moetai Social Supermarket is the first step for Linkt Community Trust, with plans to expand and provide a wrap-around support for shoppers with a specially trained team who can refer shoppers on to social workers, financial mentors, and other forms of support.

