Hamilton Airport 'ready to reach new heights'

Wednesday, 2 November, 2022 - 09:01

December is shaping up as Hamilton Airport’s busiest month in more than three years, latest forecasts reveal.

Additional passenger demand is supporting new flights on key routes, reflecting growing customer confidence, revived business and leisure markets and a strong economy.

Passenger activity or "footfall" at Hamilton Airport has varied in recent times as the country and regions shifted through COVID-19 alert levels. The April - June 2021 quarter saw a boost in activity that exceeded the same period in pre-pandemic 2019. This was due to a strong demand for domestic travel during a time when New Zealand’s borders were shut and Kiwis stayed close to home.

Strategic links

Hamilton Airport is an economic enabler, waharoa (gateway) and a strategic asset for the Waikato region. It has five direct routes - Wellington, Christchurch, Palmerston North, Napier and Nelson - with up to 26 flights every weekday.

The airport is also in the final stages of a $15 million passenger terminal refurbishment that involves structural strengthening, more dedicated workspaces for travellers, and a new departure area, furniture, fittings and flooring.

Business hub

Waikato Regional Airport Limited (WRAL) is a council-controlled organisation owned by Hamilton City Council and four district councils. One of WRAL’s subsidiaries is the Titanium Park development surrounding the airport. It’s comprised of several precincts with a range of industrial, manufacturing, office, and warehousing operations.

Key partners

Aviation businesses utilising Hamilton Airport include Helicorp, Hamilton Aero, Waikato Aviation and Pacific Aerospace. L3 Harris Airline Academy operated a nearby facility before the effects of COVID-19 led them to consolidate global pilot training operations in early 2021.

Titanium Park

Titanium Park provides high-quality business infrastructure, local and national highway connections, direct access to Hamilton Airport, and has zoning that allows for a wide range of business activities.

The next planned stage of development surrounding the airport is approximately 130ha located west of the airport's main runway, dubbed the Northern Precinct.

Data Sources: Hamilton Airport, Hamilton City Council research

Find out more about Hamilton's economic development

Find out more about Hamilton Airport