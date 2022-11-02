AMP chosen as the preferred KiwiSaver provider for NZ's biggest private employer

Wednesday, 2 November, 2022 - 09:55

After a long and thorough selection process, Woolworths New Zealand has chosen AMP as its preferred KiwiSaver provider. This is the biggest possible win for any KiwiSaver provider in the private sector.

Jeff Ruscoe, Managing Director of AMP Wealth Management, says: "This win shows us that we made the right call when we transformed our investment offer in 2021.

"By embracing our core values, and extending those values through our teams and our investment philosophy, we gained a real competitive advantage in this pitch. The more we got to know the Woolworths NZ team, the more we realised our values-led proposition and our purpose aligned perfectly with theirs. We drive success by helping people in big ways and small every day, and we’re both committed to creating sustainable, secure futures.

"Of course, we had to deliver an outstanding KiwiSaver package for Woolworths NZ. With our national reach, everyday help and a wide breadth of benefits, AMP was an obvious choice. But the values alignment made us feel like a natural fit."

Ruscoe says this is just the beginning of the relationship between AMP and Woolworths NZ, so change will happen gradually.

"We’re here for Woolworths NZ’s people, whether they bring their savings to us, stay with their existing KiwiSaver provider, or don’t have KiwiSaver at all. We’re here to help, and we’re confident that will turn into more and more positive relationships over time."

Meeting the needs of a large diverse workforce

Woolworths NZ operates Countdown, one of New Zealand’s two main supermarket chains. It is also committed to establishing a new wholesale grocery business, to help foster competition in the supermarket sector.

Woolworths NZ is also New Zealand’s largest private sector employer. It employs over 21,000 New Zealanders across its Countdown stores, support offices, processing plants and distribution centres.

Ella McInerney, people director at Woolworths NZ, says it had not had a preferred KiwiSaver provider up until now.

"We are really interested in helping our team to make well-informed financial decisions and helping them to secure something from a financial point of view going forward. We see that as a responsibility given we are one of New Zealand’s largest employers with more than 21,000 team members across the country."

McInerney says around 12,000 of its workers were already in KiwiSaver and were with a variety of different schemes.

"We are really hoping to grow that number significantly in the coming months as we engage with our team around this offer and support them to help make good financial decisions for them and their families by introducing AMP to all of our team members. We will be working really closely with AMP and our team over the next couple of months.

"Our priority is building more knowledge within our team about KiwiSaver so they can make an informed decision about what’s right for them. We know that joining KiwiSaver won’t be right for everyone, which is why we’ve made sure to choose a preferred provider that will support our team with their holistic financial wellbeing - regardless of whether they’re signed up for KiwiSaver," says McInerney.

Ruscoe says the Woolworths NZ team do an outstanding job, and they were real heroes during the Covid lockdowns.

"We’re pleased to be able to deliver what Woolworths NZ asked for: a source of help, available to all people throughout their organisation," says Ruscoe.

"The purpose of that help, of course, is to help them create the financial futures they deserve. Some of the Woolworths NZ team members have KiwiSaver but might not be in the best fund for their needs. And many aren’t in KiwiSaver at all. Our team are ready to help every single person at Woolworths NZ make the most of their savings, and improve their financial well-being - both now, and in the future."

What gave AMP the edge to win Woolworths NZ?

AMP beat four other short-listed providers in the tender process. The key advantage for AMP in the process was the strong alignment of values and purpose between the two organisations.

"Woolworths NZ is all about helping people every day, in big ways and small - just like us. That’s a big commitment when you serve three million customers every week," says Ruscoe.

"And just like AMP, Woolworths NZ is driven by a concern for the future. They’re doing everything possible to make the future better for their people and for the planet. Woolworths NZ has a deep commitment to sustainability, with its goals for 2025 ranging across zero food waste, sustainable packaging, recycling, animal welfare and responsible sourcing. They report on their activity every year to the Woolworths Group board and to the public. With so much in common, it felt like we’d make good business partners."

But values are one thing. Value is another. Woolworths NZ was focused on the benefits to its employees, and AMP’s service offering delivered on all their criteria.

"We have a lot of experience with employers. More than 2,800 organisations have chosen us as their preferred provider. We listened to what Woolworths NZ needed to help achieve the best possible financial future for their teams, and it was clear we could offer exactly what they needed," says Ruscoe.

The compelling total offer included:

- Free help from AMP’s expert advisors for every employee at Woolworths NZ, to use the AMP KiwiSaver scheme to create a better future

- The biggest choice of investment options in the market, with sustainable and responsible funds to satisfy every investment goal

- A commitment to meet the diverse needs of every Woolworths NZ employee

- Ability to view balances and change options on the AMP website and app

AMP committed to providing easy-to-understand retirement savings options for the Woolworths NZ team, to help them build a stronger financial future.

What does it mean for Woolworths NZ employees?

Every Woolworths NZ employee now has the option to switch to AMP KiwiSaver or join KiwiSaver if they aren’t yet a KiwiSaver member. Every employee can also take advantage of the free financial help on offer from AMP’s extensive team, wherever they are in New Zealand.

As Ruscoe points out: "Saving and investing is not everyone’s wheelhouse. Our advisers keep everything simple and straightforward, so people understand what’s on offer, and what’s the best option for them."