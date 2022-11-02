Unemployment rate remains at 3.3 percent - Stats NZ

Wednesday, 2 November, 2022 - 10:46

The seasonally adjusted unemployment rate was 3.3 percent in the September 2022 quarter, unchanged from last quarter, Stats NZ said today.

Kei te noho tonu te pÄpÄtanga koremahi ki te 3.3 Årau is also available in te reo MÄori.

While the unemployment rate remained level, the underutilisation rate - a broader measure of spare labour capacity - dipped slightly to 9.0 percent, from 9.2 percent last quarter.

"Unemployment and underutilisation rates have been sitting at or near record lows for more than a year," work and wellbeing statistics senior manager Becky Collett said.

The labour force participation rate rose to 71.7 percent and the employment rate rose to 69.3 percent. Both are the highest rates recorded since the Household Labour Force Survey (HLFS) began in 1986.

Women’s labour force participation reaches new series highIn the September 2022 quarter, the seasonally adjusted labour force participation rate for women rose to 67.4 percent - the highest rate since the series began.

"Women’s labour force participation rate was much lower than men’s in the 1980s, but has grown faster over the last 30 years, and reached a new series high this quarter," Collett said.

The employment rate for women increased to 64.9 percent in the September 2022 quarter- the highest rate since the series began.

The increases in these rates for women over the quarter primarily came from the increase in the number of women employed, and a similar decrease in those who were not in the labour force.

More people feel secure in their jobFeelings of job security rose in the September 2022 quarter, with 52.8 percent of employed people (who were able to assess their job security) saying there was almost no chance they would involuntarily lose their job or business in the next 12 months, compared with 45.6 percent in the same quarter last year.

"Strong feelings of job security coincided with increasing numbers of people working in permanent roles," Collett said.

Over the year, there were 46,100 more permanent employees and 12,400 fewer fixed-term employees (not seasonally adjusted) in the labour force.

Wages continue to riseIn the year to the September 2022 quarter, all salary and wage rates (including overtime), as measured by the labour cost index, increased 3.7 percent, compared with 3.4 percent in the year to the June 2022 quarter.

Average total weekly earnings (including overtime) per full-time equivalent employee, as measured by the Quarterly Employment Survey (QES), rose 7.9 percent in the year to the September 2022 quarter.

Average ordinary time hourly earnings in the QES rose 7.4 percent in the year to the September 2022 quarter.

Hourly earnings rise 7.4 percent has more information about wages.

