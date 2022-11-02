Connectedness, sustainability and technology link Coralus’ 2022 New Zealand Ventures

Wednesday, 2 November, 2022 - 11:18

Five of Aotearoa’s rising women-led businesses are set to join the ranks of successful Ventures who have benefited from access to Coralus’ extensive global network, and will receive interest-free five-year loans, business mentoring, resourcing and support from hundreds of Coralus community members.

Coralus, formerly known as SheEO, has announced its 2022 Ventures today, with Theresa Gattung, who brought the global community to Aotearoa in 2017, acknowledging the ‘radical generosity’ once again shown by hundreds of Kiwi activators, despite many of them still emerging from the shadow of the pandemic themselves.

"Coralus Aotearoa NZ has raised $1.55 million since its launch in 2017," she notes. "Since its inception, the network has gone from strength to strength, supporting women-led Coralus Ventures to be successful on their own terms".

Coralus is delighted to announce the selected Ventures for 2022 are:

Again Again Ltd - based in Tauranga and started by Nada Piatek, this open B2C platform manages reusable, returnable packaging in the circular economy and connects all the players in the marketplace.

Banqer Limited - a Christchurch-based financial education company founded by Kendall Flutey that delivers simulative platforms to prepare the next generation for their financial future. They make it easy for schools to deliver quality, engaging, effective financial education that breaks the cycle of financial illiteracy, giving all children the right to a standardised financial education, regardless of their background.

Chooice - Chooice, founded by Sarah Colcord, sprang to life in March 2020 during New Zealand’s first national lockdown. It has become a global online marketplace and New Zealand’s biggest online community of Kiwi creators, ranging from small businesses to hobbyists and side hustlers.

Kitcal - Kitcal, founded by Julie Caldwell, has developed and now sells a customised touch-screen tablet for non-tech-savvy seniors, with the aim of bringing generations together through digital connection.

Te Whenua Group - a culturally appropriate platform, based in Levin and founded by Kushla Okano, that connects MÄori landowners with aspiring home owners, micro-lenders and their energy-independent, net-zero tiny houses. This Venture is integral to uplifting the dignity and humanity of so many women who have been impacted by homelessness and its effects, including the loss of their children.

These businesses join the ranks of previous successful Ventures, such as Chia Sisters, The Better Packaging Company, Nisa, Kiri Nathan and Supie.

Coralus founder, Vicki Saunders, observes that all five Ventures are linked by themes of connectedness, technology and sustainability: values which closely align with those of Coralus itself.

"The entrepreneurs who lead these Ventures benefit not just from the financial support offered, but also from the networking, professional development and business advice opportunities that are the hallmark of a community of business leaders and innovators that is founded on relationships and acts of radical generosity as opposed to transactions."

In 2022, SheEO rebranded to Coralus to better reflect the community and its trajectory - one that is ever evolving, transforming and regenerating. In a somewhat unorthodox process, the new name was co-created by the community itself throughout a six-week process.