Head of Binance NZ appointed to Executive Council of Blockchain NZ

Wednesday, 2 November, 2022 - 14:00

Ben Rose, General Manager of Binance NZ, has been appointed to the executive council of Blockchain NZ, an association of organisations and individuals dedicated to growing the blockchain and cryptocurrency ecosystem in Aotearoa.

The council assists with networking, business projects, government engagement and public education in the blockchain space.

Rose says he’s thrilled to join the council and be part of such a passionate group of blockchain advocates including Alex Sims of Auckland University, Bridget Beale of Toha, Brett Calton of Callahan Innovation, Sorrel Carr of Bank of New Zealand and more than half a dozen other crypto and financial services experts.

"I am delighted to be appointed to the executive council of Blockchain NZ, where I hope to add value to this growing sector in New Zealand. This country already has a great track record of innovation in the fintech space and the right mindset to take these new technologies into new and creative directions.

"Now that the Government is starting to embrace these technologies we are likely to see more benefits for the local economy emerge as entrepreneurs develop new business models and ways of accessing financial services," Rose said.

Rose became the general manager of Binance NZ in June, after just over a year as the Chief Commercial Officer of leading New Zealand software development firm, CodeHQ

Binance is the world's leading blockchain and cryptocurrency infrastructure provider, and recently set up shop in New Zealand. Binance is fully compliant with New Zealand regulations and is registered as a financial services provider with the Ministry for Business, Employment and Innovation.