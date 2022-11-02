Melbourne Cup day 'smashes' single-day record for TAB NZ

Wednesday, 2 November, 2022 - 14:07

Kiwis love Melbourne Cup Day more than ever, with a new single-day record turnover in the 70-plus year history of the TAB set yesterday (November 1).

Once the dust had settled, racing fans contributed to turnover of $28 million on the day, up 5% on last year’s figure of $26.5 million, which was on par with the previous record set in 2020.

Punters returned to retail outlets and enjoyed a return to hospitality venues after last year’s Alert Level restrictions, but the active customers on TAB NZ’s digital channels (109,000) was up on last year as customers continue to embrace the digital world through tab.co.nz and the TAB Mobile app.

More than 2.2 million bets were sold on the day, up 4% on last year, while once again, there were more than 1 million bets placed on the feature race at 5pm yesterday.

Punters came out slightly on top over TAB in the Cup, with the winner Gold Trip proving popular with many racing fans.

Money spent with TAB NZ on Melbourne Cup Day, and every other day of the racing year, goes back to the New Zealand racing industry to fuel its future.