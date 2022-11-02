Who will be crowned NZ's leading broadband, energy and mobile companies?

Wednesday, 2 November, 2022 - 14:55

The finalists for the 2022 NZ Compare Awards have been announced today. The awards, which are supported by Movinghub, recognise excellence and achievement in New Zealand’s broadband, energy and mobile sectors. Celebrating the outstanding service providers that deliver the very best products, value and services for Kiwis.

Gavin Male, Founder and CEO of NZ Compare says, "The pandemic changed the way we live and work as well as increasing our reliance on utilities and connectivity. After an online celebration in 2021 we are ecstatic to be back, in person, for the 2022 NZ Compare Awards, which will be the biggest and best event yet. The utilities sector as a whole continues to work hard to keep Kiwis connected and charged during ever changing times and these companies continue to come up with innovative solutions to put their customers first. We are delighted to see so many great companies put their hand up to enter the NZ Compare Awards in 2022."

Male continues, "Once again, we have seen a record number of entries for this year’s awards, representing a wide range of brands and companies. It is interesting to see the change in the make-up of the finalists with a number of relatively new providers in broadband and mobile coming in with very strong entries. As always, the level of competition has been intense. Our independent judging experts were blown away by the overall quality of entrants and selecting the winners from these finalists will be a tough task!"

Entries to the awards came from a wide range of telecoms and energy providers - from large established players like 2Degrees, Vodafone and Contact through to specialist providers like Farmside, Woi, Wireless Nation and Network 4 Learning.

Winners of the NZ Compare Awards will be announced at a gala awards event, hosted by Mike McRoberts and taking place at the Hunua Rooms in Auckland’s Aotea Centre on Thursday 1 st December. Tickets are selling fast and available to purchase here. Buy tickets now.

THE FINALISTS FOR THE NZ COMPARE AWARDS 2022 ARE:

POWER AWARDS

Best Energy Innovation - sponsored by Excel Sales

Contact Energy

Flick Electric

Best Value Energy Provider - sponsored by ACN

Contact Energy

MEGATEL

Best Customer Support - Power - sponsored by Ambit.ai

Contact Energy

MEGATEL

Slingshot

People’s Choice Award - Power - sponsored by Power Compare

Voted for by the PUBLIC - Online voting open now

Power Provider of the Year - sponsored by Vector Metering

Announced on the night from winners of all POWER categories

BROADBAND AWARDS

Best Wireless Service Provider - sponsored by Go Wireless NZ

2degrees

Ultimate Broadband

Wireless Nation

Best Digital Innovation - sponsored by UBS

Contact Energy

Woi Internet

Best Value Broadband Provider - sponsored by Recycle A Device (RAD)

2degrees

Contact Energy

MyRepublic NZ

Now

Best Bundled Plan - sponsored by Tuatahi First Fibre

Contact Energy

Nova Energy

Slingshot

Best Customer Support - Broadband - sponsored by Enable

Contact Energy

Farmside

Network for Learning

Now

Slingshot

Voyager Internet

Wireless Nation

Best Fibre Broadband Provider - sponsored by Northpower Fibre

MyRepublic NZ

Nova Energy

Now

Orcon

Best Rural Service Provider - sponsored by Kacific

2degrees

Farmside

Lightwire

Ultimate Broadband

Woi Internet

Best Business Broadband Provider - sponsored by Digital Simple

2degrees

Now

Vodafone

Voyager Internet

People’s Choice Award - Broadband - sponsored by TUANZ

Voted for by the PUBLIC - Online voting open now

Broadband Provider of the Year - sponsored by Chorus

Announced on the night from winners of all BROADBAND categories

MOBILE AWARDS

Best Value Mobile Provider - sponsored by PriceMe

2degrees

MyRepublic NZ

Vodafone

Best Network for Business - sponsored by SLICE Digital

2degrees

Vodafone

People’s Choice Award - Mobile - sponsored by The Interpreters

Voted for by the PUBLIC - Online survey open now

Power Provider of the Year - sponsored by Mobile Compare

Announced on the night from winners of all MOBILE categories

SUPREME AWARDS

Making a Difference - sponsored by Neighbourly

2degrees

Contact Energy

Pulse Energy Alliance LP

Supreme Champion - sponsored by NZ Compare

Announced on the night - the SUPREME WINNER is the BEST OF THE BEST