Who will be crowned NZ's leading broadband, energy and mobile companies?

The finalists for the 2022 NZ Compare Awards have been announced today. The awards, which are supported by Movinghub, recognise excellence and achievement in New Zealand’s broadband, energy and mobile sectors. Celebrating the outstanding service providers that deliver the very best products, value and services for Kiwis.
Gavin Male, Founder and CEO of NZ Compare says, "The pandemic changed the way we live and work as well as increasing our reliance on utilities and connectivity. After an online celebration in 2021 we are ecstatic to be back, in person, for the 2022 NZ Compare Awards, which will be the biggest and best event yet. The utilities sector as a whole continues to work hard to keep Kiwis connected and charged during ever changing times and these companies continue to come up with innovative solutions to put their customers first. We are delighted to see so many great companies put their hand up to enter the NZ Compare Awards in 2022."
Male continues, "Once again, we have seen a record number of entries for this year’s awards, representing a wide range of brands and companies. It is interesting to see the change in the make-up of the finalists with a number of relatively new providers in broadband and mobile coming in with very strong entries. As always, the level of competition has been intense. Our independent judging experts were blown away by the overall quality of entrants and selecting the winners from these finalists will be a tough task!"
Entries to the awards came from a wide range of telecoms and energy providers - from large established players like 2Degrees, Vodafone and Contact through to specialist providers like Farmside, Woi, Wireless Nation and Network 4 Learning.
Winners of the NZ Compare Awards will be announced at a gala awards event, hosted by Mike McRoberts and taking place at the Hunua Rooms in Auckland’s Aotea Centre on Thursday 1 st December. Tickets are selling fast and available to purchase here. Buy tickets now.
THE FINALISTS FOR THE NZ COMPARE AWARDS 2022 ARE:
POWER AWARDS
Best Energy Innovation - sponsored by Excel Sales
Contact Energy
Flick Electric
Best Value Energy Provider - sponsored by ACN
Contact Energy
MEGATEL
Best Customer Support - Power - sponsored by Ambit.ai
Contact Energy
MEGATEL
Slingshot
People’s Choice Award - Power - sponsored by Power Compare
Voted for by the PUBLIC - Online voting open now
Power Provider of the Year - sponsored by Vector Metering
Announced on the night from winners of all POWER categories
BROADBAND AWARDS
Best Wireless Service Provider - sponsored by Go Wireless NZ
2degrees
Ultimate Broadband
Wireless Nation
Best Digital Innovation - sponsored by UBS
Contact Energy
Woi Internet
Best Value Broadband Provider - sponsored by Recycle A Device (RAD)
2degrees
Contact Energy
MyRepublic NZ
Now
Best Bundled Plan - sponsored by Tuatahi First Fibre
Contact Energy
Nova Energy
Slingshot
Best Customer Support - Broadband - sponsored by Enable
Contact Energy
Farmside
Network for Learning
Now
Slingshot
Voyager Internet
Wireless Nation
Best Fibre Broadband Provider - sponsored by Northpower Fibre
MyRepublic NZ
Nova Energy
Now
Orcon
Best Rural Service Provider - sponsored by Kacific
2degrees
Farmside
Lightwire
Ultimate Broadband
Woi Internet
Best Business Broadband Provider - sponsored by Digital Simple
2degrees
Now
Vodafone
Voyager Internet
People’s Choice Award - Broadband - sponsored by TUANZ
Voted for by the PUBLIC - Online voting open now
Broadband Provider of the Year - sponsored by Chorus
Announced on the night from winners of all BROADBAND categories
MOBILE AWARDS
Best Value Mobile Provider - sponsored by PriceMe
2degrees
MyRepublic NZ
Vodafone
Best Network for Business - sponsored by SLICE Digital
2degrees
Vodafone
People’s Choice Award - Mobile - sponsored by The Interpreters
Voted for by the PUBLIC - Online survey open now
Power Provider of the Year - sponsored by Mobile Compare
Announced on the night from winners of all MOBILE categories
SUPREME AWARDS
Making a Difference - sponsored by Neighbourly
2degrees
Contact Energy
Pulse Energy Alliance LP
Supreme Champion - sponsored by NZ Compare
Announced on the night - the SUPREME WINNER is the BEST OF THE BEST
