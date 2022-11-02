Zip responds to proposed NZ Regulation

Wednesday, 2 November, 2022 - 16:15

In New Zealand, Zip supports fit for purpose regulation and believes there should be appropriate guardrails to ensure consumers are protected while not stifling innovation or competition. We conduct credit checks on all customers and believe this is an appropriate measure in assessing suitability.

Zip also subscribes to the indebtedness indicator, provided by Centrix that ensures we do not lend to customers that are behind on payments to other BNPL providers. Zip is steadfast in its belief that customers should only buy now if they can pay later, and our credit assessment processes support this view.

In Australia, we are actively engaging with Treasury in their consultation of the sector, and are open to supporting the New Zealand Government during their consultation period.