Statement from Aurora Energy in response to media release from the Commerce Commission

Thursday, 3 November, 2022 - 10:26

The Commerce Commission has today issued a decision that closes an historical network reliability breach for Aurora Energy.

In the 2020 regulatory year, prior to the Commerce Commission approving Aurora Energy’s customised price-quality path (CPP), Aurora Energy’s network reliability performance fell below the level of quality mandated by the Commerce Commission. This quality path breach, as it is referred to, has previously been publicly disclosed.

Aurora Energy Chief Executive Dr Richard Fletcher said that today’s decision by the Commerce Commission draws a final line on the company’s past performance and reflects the significant investment in the network that the company has delivered over the past four to five years.

"2020 was a transitional year between a past enforcement process and the implementation of the company CPP and five-year investment programme. This is a legacy issue that is now being finalised by the Commerce Commission, and given the transitional nature of the breach, Aurora Energy has been issued with a retrospective Warning Notice.

"I’m pleased to say we’ve met all our commitments in the 2021 and 2022 regulatory years and we will continue to meet them going forward," Dr Fletcher said.