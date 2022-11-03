Voting opens for AA DRIVEN NZ Car of the Year 2022

Thursday, 3 November, 2022 - 13:04

The prestigious AA DRIVEN NZ Car of the Year awards are back for 2022 with vehicles vying for the top spot in their vehicle classes, as well as the esteemed overall Car of the Year title and all-important People’s Choice category, which is now open to votes from the New Zealand public.

The judging panel which comprises of motoring journalists and AA experts will reveal the finalists of each class over the coming weeks before the 2022 AA DRIVEN NZ Car of the Year and People’s Choice winners are revealed on 2 December 2022.

With the judges scoring against a range of criteria including price and value, safety, equipment, features, technology and driving dynamics as well as performance and fuel economy the competition is stiff.

"We take a good hard look at everything a vehicle has to offer, and how it stacks up against what else is on the market,’ says AA Motoring Services General Manager and AA DRIVEN NZ Car of the Year judge Jonathan Sergel.

"There’s a lot to think about when deciding on a car and our goal is to weigh up the pros and cons of the vehicles available, to make it a little easier for our Members and the wider New Zealander public to find the car that’s right for them."

The vehicle classes judged include small SUV, medium SUV, large SUV, passenger (sedan, hatch, wagon), sports and performance, light commercial vehicle, luxury (over $100,000), safety and three clean classes: battery electric vehicle (BEV), plug-in hybrid electric vehicle (PHEV) and hybrid vehicle (HEV).

The overall AA DRIVEN NZ Car of the Year award is the vehicle that receives the highest score across all classes. Last year, the Toyota GR Yaris secured the top spot.

The People’s Choice award is selected by the New Zealand public, with the year’s top selling new vehicles in the running. Nearly 50,000 votes were received in 2021 which saw the Tesla Model 3 named as People’s Choice winner. Eligible this year are:

Ford Ranger

Honda Jazz

Hyundai Kona II

Kia Sportage

MG ZS

Mitsubishi ASX

Mitsubishi Eclipse Cross

Mitsubishi Outlander

Mitsubishi Triton

Suzuki Swift

Tesla Model 3

Tesla Model Y

Toyota Corolla

Toyota Hilux

Toyota RAV4

"There’s a good mix of cars in the running with a few firm favourites in the mix alongside the increasingly popular electric vehicles," says Jonathan.

"Kiwis’ love affair with the Ford Ranger and Toyota Hilux is still strong but at the opposite end of the spectrum we’re seeing Tesla climb the ranks and, interestingly, this has seen medium sized SUVs, which includes the Tesla Model Y, grow in popularity and jump ahead of the compact car.

"The tide is certainly turning, in terms of the types of vehicles being purchased, and we look forward to seeing how Kiwis cast their votes this year."

To vote visit driven.co.nz/vote. Everyone who votes will go into the draw to win their choice of $5000 of free fuel or free charge thanks to AA Smartfuel and ChargeNet. People’s Choice voting closes at 5pm on 26 November 2022.