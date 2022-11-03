Sentencing sends a message to installers - WorkSafe New Zealand

Thursday, 3 November, 2022 - 14:47

The 54-year-old worker was replacing a roof at Auckland’s Glenfield Intermediate School in mid-January 2020. He fell 3.6 metres onto the concrete ground below, after trying to steady himself by holding a guardrail that detached due to improper installation by TPL Access Limited.

The victim sustained a hematoma by his left eye, two fractured ribs, a fractured sternum, fractured vertebrae, and multiple pelvic bone fractures. He spent 10 days in hospital and did not fully recover for more than a year.

WorkSafe’s investigation found TPL Access Limited should have ensured the roof edge protection was installed in line with the manufacturer's guidelines and industry standards, by ensuring it was safe and fit for use.

In her decision, North Shore District Court Judge Anna Fitzgibbon said "the way in which the roof edge protection was installed exposed the victim to a risk of death or serious injury from a fall from height". Judge Fitzgibbon described TPL Access Limited as having "a moderate to high level of culpability" for its actions.

WorkSafe says the victim was lucky to survive the incident.

"This case is a clear example that everyone has responsibilities under the Health and Safety at Work Act, including businesses upstream from the work itself. If you contribute to unsafe work you will be held to account," says WorkSafe’s area investigation manager, Danielle Henry.

"There is a duty to consider the health and safety of the people who will ultimately be reliant on your product when installing, building, or commissioning structures for use at work. Upstream duties sit with the business which has the most influence over the matter at hand, to make sure all workers at all steps throughout the chain are kept healthy and safe."