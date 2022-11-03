AMI signs with MTF Finance

Thursday, 3 November, 2022 - 15:15

AMI has taken another step in its growth strategy, today announcing an important, new partnership with MTF Finance, that will give Kiwis dedicated access to New Zealand’s leading team of general insurance experts.

Paula ter Brake, Executive General Manager, Distribution at AMI says, "AMI is an insurer that lives and works in the same community as our customers. We have an ambitious strategy to further strengthen our customer focus, and this partnership with MTF Finance will connect the depth of insurance expertise within AMI directly into the community, via MTF’s nationwide retail presence."

This is the first of many new partnerships the insurer is looking to cultivate as part of making insurance more available to all New Zealanders.

"This partnership will enable both AMI and MTF to help more New Zealanders across the country have the freedom to do more of what they love, with the reassurance that two of New Zealand’s most trusted brands will be there for them," says Ms ter Brake.

MTF customers who require insurance will be referred to a dedicated team member at AMI - building on the personal service that differentiates MTF Finance from other finance providers.

Chris Lamers, CEO MTF Finance says "Like AMI, we are a community focussed organisation, with our network of Franchises owned and operated in 51 locations across New Zealand. By partnering with AMI, we can help more New Zealanders with not just finance, but also their insurance needs.

"MTF is expanding its national footprint, as we know New Zealanders want personal service. And even when they are organising a loan online or over the phone, our customers tell us that knowing there is someone in their own community they can talk to makes the difference."

Paula ter Brake adds, "A big part of our strategy is partnering with organisations across Aotearoa that share our customer-centric values and our strong history of looking after New Zealanders."

"From early next year, we will also be looking at the potential for customers to arrange their insurance in MTF Franchises with the assistance of an onsite AMI team member."