Genesis Energy launches new EV offering with Bastion Shine

Friday, 4 November, 2022 - 07:38

Today Genesis Energy launches the latest episode of its creative platform. First launched in June, the platform is designed to help engage New Zealanders with the energy company’s business and brand strategy and has been an outstanding success for the brand to date.

The campaign is centred around main character George and her family using Genesis Energy products and services. Created by Bastion Shine, it’s produced by the Sweet Shop and Director Mark Albiston. With two stories released so far, the latest instalment features a new electric vehicle for the family, with the ability to fast charge on the road at ChargeNet stations, and pay only their Genesis home power rate.

"Everyone loves a good roadie, so it was fun to play with all the dynamics and mini dramas of a family road trip whilst telling the Genesis EV story" says Richard Maddocks, Chief Creative Officer at Bastion Shine. "From fights about music choices, to counting roadkill and spontaneous wee stops, it’s all there, with George’s unique spin on things."

Stephanie Fahey, Head of Brand at Genesis agrees.

"We have a purpose of "Empowering New Zealand’s sustainable future" and are passionate about delivering innovative products and services for our customers. Our new EV partnership with the ChargeNet network is a great example of that. It’s New Zealand’s first ‘energy roaming’ product which makes it cheaper and easier to charge your car away from home. The stories of these products told through George’s eyes have so far been really well received by New Zealanders and we hope this latest episode is too".

"I love that we've been able to look even deeper into the world of our great characters, it’s something that you don’t often get to explore further in commercials…and it’s a lot of fun," said Mark Albiston from The Sweetshop.

The campaign launches on November 6th on Television, Radio, OOH, Digital and Social.

View the film here: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Q6iMoHuAaJQ

