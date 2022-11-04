Genesis Energy launches new EV offering with Bastion Shine

|
[ login or create an account ]
Today Genesis Energy launches the latest episode of its creative platform. First launched in June, the platform is designed to help engage New Zealanders with the energy company’s business and brand strategy and has been an outstanding success for the brand to date.
The campaign is centred around main character George and her family using Genesis Energy products and services. Created by Bastion Shine, it’s produced by the Sweet Shop and Director Mark Albiston. With two stories released so far, the latest instalment features a new electric vehicle for the family, with the ability to fast charge on the road at ChargeNet stations, and pay only their Genesis home power rate.
"Everyone loves a good roadie, so it was fun to play with all the dynamics and mini dramas of a family road trip whilst telling the Genesis EV story" says Richard Maddocks, Chief Creative Officer at Bastion Shine. "From fights about music choices, to counting roadkill and spontaneous wee stops, it’s all there, with George’s unique spin on things."
Stephanie Fahey, Head of Brand at Genesis agrees.
"We have a purpose of "Empowering New Zealand’s sustainable future" and are passionate about delivering innovative products and services for our customers. Our new EV partnership with the ChargeNet network is a great example of that. It’s New Zealand’s first ‘energy roaming’ product which makes it cheaper and easier to charge your car away from home. The stories of these products told through George’s eyes have so far been really well received by New Zealanders and we hope this latest episode is too".
"I love that we've been able to look even deeper into the world of our great characters, it’s something that you don’t often get to explore further in commercials…and it’s a lot of fun," said Mark Albiston from The Sweetshop.
The campaign launches on November 6th on Television, Radio, OOH, Digital and Social.
View the film here: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Q6iMoHuAaJQ
Credits
Client: Genesis Energy NZ Ltd
Head of Brand: Stephanie Fahey
Brand and Social Media Manager: Kimberly Burgess
Junior Brand Manager: Jessica Burns
Agency: Bastion Shine NZ
Chief Creative Officer: Richard Maddocks
Integrated CD: Ben Barnes
Creatives: Social + OOH: Clementina de Ruiter + Phoebe Chetwynd-Talbot
Head of Strategy: Andy McLeish
Creative Services Director: Mel Tombs
Senior Content Producer: Pip Mayne
Managing Director: Toby Sellers
Senior Business Director: Marcelle Best
Account Manager: Steph Fairey
Head of Design: Danny Carlsen
Designers: Hannah Christensen + Dan Sulit
Artworker: Kuljit Kaur
Production Company: Sweetshop
Director: Mark Albiston
Executive Producer: Kate Roydhouse
Executive Producer: Ben Dailey
Producer: Anna Stuart
DOP: Marty Williams
Editor: Graeme Pereira | ARC Colourist: Matic Prusnik
Online: Stu Bedford
Final master outputs and graphics: Toybox
Music | Sound Design:
Music Negotiator: Level Two | Marcus Brooke-Smith
Song details: Thurston Harris | "Little Bitty Pretty One"
(Mechanical and Publishing)
Sound Designer: Beat Worms | Cam Ballantyne
Stills Photography: Match Artists
Photographer: Troy Goodall
Exec Producer: Gerardine Turney
Retoucher: Jason King | Sixty Four
Media: PHD
GM Planning: James Davidson
Group Business Director: Angela Forward
Digital Director: Hayan Coronet
Associate Business Director: Dylan Hardie
Account Manager: Oliver Harper
All articles and comments on Voxy.co.nz have been submitted by our community of users. Please notify us if you believe an item on this site breaches our community guidelines.
Voxy: Your Voice