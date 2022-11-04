NZPFU withdraws today's firefighter strike action

Friday, 4 November, 2022 - 09:35

NZPFU members are advised to continue their duties and are not to stop work at 11am. The omnibus bans remain in place.

Over the past 24 hours there has been movement with the Government putting up a proposal that would assist with settlement. But that proposal alone will not settle the systemic issues including staffing, safe systems of work, health and wellness and the low wages.

FENZ has not offered a cent more despite stating it recognises the Graeme Colgan recommendations.

We welcome the assistance of the Government which will be needed to settle these systemic issues but FENZ has to front up and change its position so that collectively there is a responsible and reasonable settlement.

The Union has not withdrawn the one-hour strike notified for Monday at this stage.

The NZPFU requires guaranteed meeting dates next week with the decision-makers in the room and with FENZ being prepared to move on its offer to get this settled. If those requirements are met the NZPFU will lift Monday’s strike so those meetings can occur. Members will be advised on Monday.

There is a further strike notified for next Friday which remains in place.