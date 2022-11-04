Firefighters' strike off, negotiations continue - FENZ

Friday, 4 November, 2022 - 09:35

Fire and Emergency NZ Chief Executive Kerry Gregory says he pleased that discussions between Fire and Emergency and the NZPFU regarding a new offer for settlement of the collective agreement are continuing.

The NZPFU leadership has withdrawn their notice for strike action today to allow negotiations take place.

"This is a very positive development and we thank the NZPFU leadership for agreeing not to strike while we work through this together," he says.

"Fire and Emergency remains committed to exploring all the options available to reach settlement and I am confident this latest development represents considerable progress to reach a resolution after a lengthy process."