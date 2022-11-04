Rotorua Business Awards set to break records with largest-ever event

Friday, 4 November, 2022 - 10:29

Despite a myriad of challenges over the past two years, Rotorua’s business community is proving to be a formidable giant on the national stage, with a record number of registrations making the 2022 Tompkins Wake Rotorua Business Awards one of the largest awards in the country.

With more than 800 people coming together to celebrate the crème de la crème of the business community tomorrow, <<5 Nov>> the awards are also set to be the city’s largest in-person business event since 2019.

Run by the Rotorua Chamber of Commerce for almost 20 years, the awards are designed to celebrate innovation, creativity and best practice across the business sector.

"We’ve seen a significant jump in registrations for this year’s event which tells us two things - people are eager to reconnect face-to-face and Rotorua’s business community engages more with the awards than cities twice our size," Chamber of Commerce Chief Executive Bryce Heard says.

"While many local businesses have navigated new challenges in 2022, it is clear that this has also been a year of new opportunities, creativity, innovation and high professional standards."

Carefully whittled down from almost a hundred entries, 51 finalists will vie for awards across 15 categories.

Chamber chair and business awards judge, Glenn Tasker says the high calibre of entrants every year highlights Rotorua’s resilience, gumption and ability to provide superior goods and services to its residents and visitors.

"Judging the business awards is no easy feat but it is one we, as judges, gladly take on as it gives us an opportunity to shine a light on the many unsung heroes in our diverse commercial landscape.

"While there is no denying many businesses are still overcoming the economic effects of the pandemic, we have also seen true displays of creativity, innovation and reinvention across multiple sectors.

"The continued support we see from the local business community further reinforces how committed our businesss leaders are to maintaining Rotorua’s reputation as a great place to live and work."