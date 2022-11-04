Arena Investors acquires Optic Security Group

Friday, 4 November, 2022 - 14:53

Arena Investors, LP ("Arena"), a New York-based global investment firm, through an affiliated entity, has acquired the operating businesses of Optic Security Group Limited ("Optic"). The announcement was made today in Brisbane, Australia, bringing to a conclusion a six-month sales process.

Providing the business with a new ownership suitable for the long term, Arena will work with Optic as it expands its portfolio of solutions for converged security projects across Australia and New Zealand, while assessing broader markets in the APAC region.

"Having worked with Optic since 2018, we are excited to be on a path towards greatly expanding and enhancing the Optic business. We have come to appreciate Optic’s superior capabilities, alongside their commitment to industry leading service standards," said Todd Strathdee of Arena Investors, LP.

"As the need for both physical and digital security platforms elevate in a changing world, Arena’s long-standing commitment and future support will enable Optic to expand its service offerings in both product and geography while not compromising its established service standards," said Mark Lloyd, Managing Director Optic Security Group.

Optic is a market leader in providing a full range of security solutions to complex and highly sensitive sites throughout Australia and New Zealand. As the only independent business in its market with physical resource that spans its geography, Optic has an assembly of Tier 1 clients, both Government and Commercial, that it delivers the highest quality of service as evidenced by its receipt of several industry awards across both sides of the Tasman Sea.

"All the senior management and staff at Optic are very excited by the certainty and growth opportunity Arena elevating its investment and taking full ownership delivers," said Mark Lloyd.

Since the creation of Optic out of the merger of six Australian and New Zealand electronic security integration and IT businesses in 2018, Optic has enhanced its converged security offerings, including via its joint venture with Tesserent (ASX: TNT), Australia's largest listed cybersecurity company.

See www.opticsecuritygroup.com for more information