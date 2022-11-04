Beam to launch e-scooter operations in Napier

Friday, 4 November, 2022 - 16:02

â Beam’s e-scooters will roll out in Napier from late November â E -scooters will be available for hire via the Beam app, available for download on Apple and

Google Play stores â Local businesses can apply to be part of Beam’s free Booster program

[4 November 2022] Global micromobility company Beam is partnering with the Napier City Council to bring shared micromobility to Napier. Starting from a small initial launch, Beam is planning to build up to 200 e-scooters across the city.

A two-year trial of Beam’s climate neutral scooters will start in late November, with up to 200 e-scooters to be available during the warmer months of the year.

Beam’s operations will bring not only access to shared e-scooters but also the creation of living wage local jobs to manage the trial to the local community.

The app-based service will feature affordable pay-as-you-go rates and subscription offers, ‘virtual docking’ (fixed parking) to protect the city’s historic amenity, and an in-app and in person safety school for rider education.

Beam is the largest micromobility operator in Asia Pacific, with operations across Auckland, Wellington, Palmerston North, Whanganui, and WhangÄrei in New Zealand.

The Beam offering will include:

â Beam’s Saturn e-scooter fleet: Featuring tip-resistant kickstands, dual brakes, a bluetooth-

locked helmet, and swappable batteries â Beam Booster for local business Support: Beam’s Booster platform utilises a blend of GPS-

technology, in-app notifications and partner incentives to help stimulate economic activity at the local community level. Participation is free, with applications now open for local businesses in Napier via www.ridebeam.com/anz/booster

â Beam Safety Academy: Because every e-scooter requires a safer rider, Beam will host free in-

person training courses, in-app rider education and have 24/7 Safety Ambassadors patrolling the streets.

â Virtual Docking: Fixed parking docks will be created virtually, using technology and GPS to direct riders to appropriate parking spots through a combination of guidance, incentives and disincentives.

â Climate Neutral Operations: Beam is the only operator in ANZ to be Certified Climate Neutral, and has recently announced a pledge to go Carbon Negative by 2025. Beam has been carbon-

neutral for the entirety of its New Zealand operations and is committed to continuing to lead the industry in sustainability, adopting technological advances to reduce its environmental impact.

Beam’s Head of Sustainability (ANZ) Frederick Conquer said:

"We’re thrilled to be piloting Napier’s first shared micromobility operations, and to be the first to bring our industry leading e-scooters to the region.

"We look forward to working collaboratively with local businesses and the council to bring our safe, affordable and sustainable e-scooters to both residents and visitors.

"As micromobility becomes more commonplace in New Zealand, we believe its usage will only continue to increase exponentially, with more citizens engaging on the streets and leaving their cars behind.

"As we look forward to expanding our footprint, we are also committed to developing collaborative partnerships with local community members and organisations and engage in discussions around the safe operation of e-scooters to ensure the safety of both riders, pedestrians and other road users."

Richard Munneke, Acting Chief Executive of Napier City Council, says the Council is excited about the arrival of e-scooters to Napier providing a new and fun way to get around ‘our’ beautiful city.

"They have been a successful addition to other cities around the country so we are confident they will be a valuable addition to our city too."

"Of course, safety comes first and Napier City Council has been working closely with Beam to ensure that there are clear guidelines in place for scooter-user safety."

"We are continuously focussed on mitigating the impacts of climate change, making e-scooters available is a great initiative to encourage people to opt for more climate friendly modes of transport while also reducing dependency on cars."

"Now that cruise ships have returned, e-scooters also allow visitors to our City a means to easily get around our local attractions."

Pip Thompson, general manager of Napier City Business Inc is also welcoming the arrival of the Beam scooter trial in the CBD.

"It’s a wonderful opportunity for those working centrally to park further away from the city and 'scooter to work' freeing up valuable inner city car parking spaces for shoppers visiting our city," Pip said.