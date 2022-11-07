Finalists announced - strong global interest in NZ decarbonisation challenge

Monday, 7 November, 2022 - 08:31

Aotearoa New Zealand’s future energy centre, Ara Ake, has welcomed the strong international interest in its Electricity Distribution Business (EDB) Decarbonisation Challenge, with five of the six finalists being from offshore.

In September, Ara Ake, alongside US-based partner Elemental Excelerator, put out a call to energy innovators to present pilot-ready technologies that could assist EDBs with their decarbonisation challenges.

"We put the call out for entries that could help in specific areas," says Ara Ake Chief Executive, Dr Cristiano Marantes.

One of the challenges that New Zealand EDBs face is investing, managing, and operating their networks to support New Zealand towards its sustainability goals, while continuing to deliver a fit-for-purpose, safe, secure, and, very importantly, equitable electricity distribution service.

"We’re looking for solutions that will support EDBs to optimise visibility, management and forecasting of peak demand and network constraints," says Dr Marantes.

EDBs are also seeking pilot-ready technologies that can expedite the distributed energy resources (DER) connection process, to support the growth in solar installations.

"The Challenge reflects a big part of what Ara Ake is all about, meaningful collaboration and partnering for success, to solve the big decarbonisation challenges and benefit the environment and the world," says Dr Marantes.

In total, 36 entries were received from several countries, including Chile, the United States, Japan, South Africa, and many European countries. This has now been narrowed down to six finalists, agreed upon by the EDB participants.

"The New Zealand Decarbonisation Challenge has been very exciting for us. It presents a great opportunity for us to work more closely with our partner, Ara Ake, and provide them access to many global innovators," says Elemental Excelerator Head of Corporate Partnerships, Saritha Peruri.

"I’ve been really pleased to see a high calibre of entries come through," says Ms Peruri.

The winner(s) will receive up to USD$250,000 in funding to pilot their technology with New Zealand’s participating electricity distribution businesses, with the goal of scaling it and commercialising it in Aotearoa New Zealand.

The six finalists are:

- ANSA - New Zealand

- Future Grid - Australia

- Gridsight Pty Ltd - Australia

- Plexigrid - Spain

- Redback Technologies - Australia

- Shifted Energy - USA

Participating EDBs include Aurora Energy, Counties Energy, Orion Group, Powerco, The Lines Company, Unison, Waipa Networks, and Wellington Electricity Lines Limited.

The winner(s) will be announced at the live pitch event on 17 November in New Plymouth.

To find out more about the Ara Ake New Zealand Decarbonisation Challenge, visit www.araake.co.nz/decarbonisation-challenge