Foodstuffs joins the Kai Commitment partnership to reduce food waste in NZ

Monday, 7 November, 2022 - 09:35

Foodstuffs has joined the Kai Commitment initiative, a voluntary agreement among leading food sector businesses designed to reduce food waste, and emissions from food waste, across Aotearoa’s food supply chain.

The Kai Commitment is led by the New Zealand Food Waste Champions, a charitable organisation established to progress UN Sustainable Development Goal 12.3, reducing food waste by 50% by 2030.

Prime Minister of New Zealand, Jacinda Ardern, joined Kai Commitment Trustees and Signatories and supporters at Fonterra’s HQ in Auckland to mark the occasion.

The Kai Commitment partnership aligns with Foodstuffs commitment to be HereforNZ and the promises the Foodstuffs co-ops have made to be leaders in sustainability, supporting communities to thrive, providing meaningful work, and New Zealanders with access to healthy affordable food.

Partnering with Kai Commitment means Foodstuffs can take active actions to identify food waste hotspots, prevent food waste and innovate to move up the Food Recovery Hierarchy to maximise social, business and environmental impact.

When it comes to reducing food waste, the co-ops are on a long-term journey that will ultimately see no food waste being diverted to landfills - and joining Kai commitment helps Foodstuffs to set targets, measure and act to prevent and reduce food waste. The Foodstuffs Sustainability team are leading, improving processes, forging partnerships, and investing in technology that supports in achieving this goal.

Foodstuffs journey to zero waste also includes the Foodstuffs Waste Minimisation Programme - which has been implemented across all sites to reduce total waste tonnage towards zero. On top of diverting useable food from landfill, Foodstuffs are increasingly introducing sustainable packaging solutions and removing single-use packaging at a store level to help support the zero-waste goal.

Mike Sammons, Head of Sustainability, Foodstuffs New Zealand, says, "It’s exciting to work alongside other business leaders within Aotearoa to tackle food waste together and support the transition towards a more circular food system. Food waste is a significant problem, not only for business, but also for consumers and suppliers. By having a collaborative approach to tackle a problem we all face, the Kai Commitment gives us an opportunity to make a significant impact."

Partnering with Kai Commitment also helps Foodstuffs actively make a difference to food poverty levels in New Zealand. While one organisation alone cannot solve the problem, through this partnership, local store support of food banks, social supermarkets, food rescue organisations and targeted local investment, Foodstuffs are committed to improving food security for New Zealanders.

Foodstuffs believes no edible food should go to waste and each PAK’nSAVE, New World and Four Square stores across the country are partnered with local food banks or food rescue organisations to donate product through local campaigns and initiatives.

To read more on Foodstuffs commitment to be HereforNZ and journey to becoming sustainable leaders, head to https://www.foodstuffs.co.nz/here-for-nz/sustainability