'solarZero enables world-first trade in NZ electricity reserves market'

Monday, 7 November, 2022 - 09:54

Today solarZero, New Zealand’s leading solar and battery storage provider became the first in the world to trade energy grid stability services from its virtual power plant (VPP) in the NZ Electricity Reserves Market, and the moment was marked by the ringing of the NZX bell.

Andrew Booth, solarZero Chief Executive says, "Today marks the dawn of a new age for energy and commodity trading that will be needed to support the world’s journey towards a net zero carbon future. In the face of the highest energy prices in the history of New Zealand, every home that has a roof can now earn extra income, safely power through blackouts, and support their community by reducing the cost of electricity for everyone."

solarZero’s energy trading breakthrough means New Zealand is a test market the rest of the world will be watching, and follows the company's acquisition by a fund managed by BlackRock Alternatives’ Climate Infrastructure. Blackrock intends to invest NZD$100 million of capital over the next three years to accelerate the development of solarZero and its unique battery technology platform.

"New Zealand’s goal is to reach net zero carbon emissions for electricity within the next seven years, and adopting new technology to enable decentralised, cheaper, distributed energy generation is a key part of this journey. solarZero is a world-leader in renewable energy and we have a real opportunity through initiatives like this to pave the way for other countries to follow our lead," says Booth.

solarZero shares revenue from trading in the market with its community members through a monthly eco-bonus credit. Every member can expect to be credited $18,000 across the next 20 years by lending their battery and roof to take part in solarZero’s virtual power station (VPP), which reduces their power bills. On an annual basis the solarZero community currently saves more than $2.3m on their energy costs.

Over the past year teams from NZX, Transpower, Panasonic and Auckland University have collaborated to develop the software, validate the capability of the VPP to participate in the market, and to integrate the solarZero platform.

NZX Chief Executive Mark Peterson says, "solarZero is offering a world-leading service into the real time market that assists with both keeping the lights on, and New Zealand’s pathway to a 100% renewable electricity system. NZX is delighted to have facilitated solarZero’s entry into the wholesale electricity market and we support them on their journey to grow their business."

solarZero is starting a staged enrolment of its 10,000 household battery systems into the New Zealand electricity reserves market, providing 40MW of both fast and sustained reserves. The batteries, which autonomously sense frequency and respond when there is a glitch in the power system, will help Transpower maintain a stable electricity grid as the nation transitions to 100% renewable energy.

Dr Stephen Jay, General Manager System Operation, Transpower says, "The smart distributed energy future that has been signalled for some years is now arriving, and we’re pleased to enable this new technology into the electricity system to provide power system stability services. This is an important first step for smart, distributed technology, not just for New Zealand but globally."