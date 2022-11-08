Lone Pine farm in Clyde for sale - Colliers International

Tuesday, 8 November, 2022 - 09:19

A substantial rural landholding near the sought-after Central Otago location of Clyde will appeal to a wide array of buyers given it can be positioned for either horticulture or dairy support.

The 372ha property at 265A McArthur Road sits within the command area of the recently developed Dairy Creek irrigation scheme. That scheme has been highly successful and enabled significant land use change in the area, including a host of nearby orchard and vineyard developments.

The property is currently farmed as an intensive grazing and cropping unit, but its soils, climate, and reliable irrigation supply make it well suited to a variety of other intensive land uses.

With its impeccable farm layout, modern and well-maintained infrastructure, and exceptional cropping yields over recent years, the 372ha dairy support operation is sure to impress.

As an alternative to the sale of the whole property for dairy support, the vendor is offering approximately 206ha (subject to survey) of the property for horticulture or viticulture conversion, in three subdivided parcels with approximate areas of 65ha, 66ha, and 75ha.

Buyers can secure one or a combination of these lots. If sold in this manner, the vendor would decommission and remove unnecessary farm infrastructure.

Access to the property is from either McArthur Road or Waikerikeri Valley Road. It is located approximately 8km from Clyde, 14km from Alexandra, and 34km from Cromwell. Queenstown Airport is approximately an hour’s drive away.

The contour is predominantly flat with some undulations and a small area of gentle rolling hill on parts of the northern and eastern boundaries. There’s approximately 5.7ha of hillside (ineffective area) on the western boundary. Contouring has been undertaken across a significant portion of the property to ensure a flat contour is maintained for most of the farm. The farm currently winters around 4,750 cows (with consent in place) and grazes other stock throughout the year.

Significantly for winter grazing, there are no water courses or water bodies on the property. This, coupled with the underlying gravels and elevated lie of the property, means the land retains a solid base for stock throughout winter.

Farm improvements include a large 10-bay implement shed, constructed by Farm Build in 2016. The shed contains two fertiliser bays, a two-bay enclosed workshop, and six open implement/tractor storage bays.

Te Pari cattle yards were purchased and installed in April 2022 and are constructed over a concrete pad. An effluent sump/tank is in the process of being constructed and will be operational in early 2023.

Colliers Rural Sales Advisors Ruth Hodges and Mike Eyles have been jointly appointed, along with Mike Direen of PGG Wrightson, to sell the property. They are taking expressions of interest to be received by 4pm on Friday 2 December, unless sold prior.

Hodges, Director of Colliers Rural in Queenstown, describes this property as having exciting potential.

"As a dairy support platform, it is performing in the top 5 per cent. It has been designed to a very high standard to ensure superior levels of farm efficiency, minimising labour inputs," Hodges says. Crop production has been outstanding. To add diversity, the property currently grows around 50ha of carrot for seed, as well as some hemp, and the vendor is trialling berry crops. Dictated by the 10-year rotation cycle needed for carrots, the entire cropping cycle, including beet, winter brassicas, cereal silage, and grass is optimised over 10 years. "Soil fertility information and at least six years of weather station data is also available. This body of knowledge will be invaluable to incoming owners and will provide high levels of confidence to anyone evaluating the potential for horticulture or viticulture development," Hodges says.

Direen, Branch Manager at PGG Wrightson Alexandra, says buyers will go a long way to find better farm infrastructure.

"The Dairy Creek scheme, commissioned in 2017, is a well-run, modern, and highly reliable local irrigation scheme. Significant investment has been made into infrastructure with a heavy focus on water efficiency," Direen says.

"On farm, the lane system, fencing, landscape plantings, and other improvements are immaculate. The pivots are new and have recently been upgraded to include VRI. Corners outside the pivots are all irrigated using fixed grid operated by Q-tech controllers, allowing a programmable application frequency."

The property is zoned Rural Resource Area in the Central Otago District Council District Plan. The zone provides for predominantly agricultural and associated activities.