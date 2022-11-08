Oracle renews framework agreement with NZ government

Tuesday, 8 November, 2022 - 11:00

Oracle has announced that the New Zealand Government has renewed its all-of-government Software Framework Agreement with Oracle for secure cloud and technology services. The whole of government contract, led by the Te Tari Taiwhenua Department of Internal Affairs (DIA), enables all government agencies in New Zealand to procure software licenses, appliances, cloud solutions and services from Oracle under standardised terms.

Focusing on a ‘Cloud First Policy’, the New Zealand government aims to streamline operations, create new delivery models and enhance citizen experiences. Through the renewal of this framework agreement, initially implemented in 2016, Oracle will continue to supply its cloud portfolio and services for Oracle cloud.

"We are witnessing increased demand for our solutions and services to support critical New Zealand Government led initiatives. The renewal of this framework agreement is a testament to the value we are delivering and will ensure agencies continue to benefit from operational efficiencies and become intelligent agencies supported in the cloud" said John Eastman, Managing Director, Oracle New Zealand.

Many government agencies in New Zealand have benefited from the previous Framework Agreement put in place in 2016, including the Department of Internal Affairs (DIA), which implemented Oracle Fusion Cloud ERP as part of it’s financial systems transformation in 2019 and Ministry of Social Development and ACC in 2022.

Oracle’s Fusion Cloud Applications are ideal for mission-critical workloads like financial, human capital management, supply chain, customer experience and other applications. These solutions provide built-in security, and disaster recovery and are able to scale to an organisation’s needs. They are also constantly evolving through regular updates to take advantage of the most recent advancements in machine learning, artificial intelligence and other innovations, without needing to rebuild from scratch. In addition, Oracle’s Global Cloud regions today offer Oracle Cloud services that include Compute (CPU and GPU virtual machine and bare metal), Storage (block, object, and archive storage, including new immutable object storage capabilities), Oracle Database and Oracle Exadata Cloud Services, FastConnect, Identity and Access Management, Key Management Service, and Load Balancer.

Oracle’s next-generation cloud is designed to run any application, faster and more securely, for less. It was developed with a particular focus on addressing the government’s cloud needs including data residency requirements and compliance. Today, thousands of public sector customers worldwide use Oracle’s digital solutions to transform how their citizens engage with the government and deliver public outcomes.

Agencies wanting to adopt cloud solutions and services from Oracle can access the standardised terms and transparent pricing catalogue. More information on available cloud services can be found here.