Fonterra appoints chief financial officer

Wednesday, 9 November, 2022 - 08:35

Today Fonterra Co-operative Group announced the appointment of Neil Beaumont to the role of Chief Financial Officer, effective early February 2023.

Neil is an accomplished Group CFO, experienced in operating at the most senior levels of global and in complex business environments. Most recently he was Senior Managing Director, Chief Financial and Risk Officer at Canada Pension Plan Investment Board (CPPIB), with responsibility for leading the operations, finance and risk functions for the CAD $500 bn investment fund.

Speaking about the appointment, Fonterra CEO Miles Hurrell says, "We’re delighted to welcome Neil to the team. He’s an experienced global finance leader whose expertise in strategic implementation will be a real asset to our management team."

Neil has held senior roles at BHP Billiton in Chile and Australia and at KPMG. He is a Chartered Accountant with the Canadian Institute of Chartered Accountants and holds a Bachelor of Commerce from the University of Saskatchewan.

Mr Hurrell thanked the acting CFO Chris Rowe for his contribution covering the position following the resignation of previous CFO Marc Rivers. Chris will continue in the acting role until Neil joins the Co-op early next year.