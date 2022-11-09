Cookie Time Limited named New Xealand's number 1 FMCG distributor

Wednesday, 9 November, 2022 - 09:19

Cookie Time Limited has again been named New Zealand’s number one FMCG distributor, in the 2022 Coalface Consulting combined channel stores rankings.

Cookie Time beat out industry giants Coca Cola and Tip Top Ice Cream to take top spot for the second year running, drawing on the strength of its franchised distribution network to keep shelves stocked despite ongoing pandemic supply chain issues.

Coalface surveys are the benchmark for industry performance at store level, annual surveys measuring the service level performance of more than 110 suppliers across the FMCG industry. Some 1202 individual stores were surveyed, including store-level results from all supermarkets, petrol and organised convenience/route outlets. The results have Cookie Time as number one by overall satisfaction rating across all stores.

Cookie Time runs a franchised distribution model, comprising 51 franchise business owners running territories from the top of the North Island to the bottom of the South Island. They represent, distribute and merchandise Cookie Time’s iconic brands including Cookie Time, OSM, Bumper and Em’s Power Cookies.

Guy Pope-Mayell, Cookie Time Managing Director, says the number one ranking is testament to the dedication of franchisees and the benefits of a franchised distribution model.

"This is an incredible validation for our franchisees, who own their own businesses and often travel huge miles in their van to keep our products on shelves. In the Coalface Consulting surveys, they’ve been measured against the big multinationals and come out on top. And they do it all themselves, without the teams of reps, delivery people and merchandisers that most multinationals have access to," Pope-Mayell says.

As a family owned, Christchurch-based company, Cookie Time kept its bakery turning out product throughout the pandemic and through into the ‘new normal’.

"As a New Zealand company in our 40th year of business, with proudly New Zealand made product, we’ve been in control of our destiny to some extent. But like everyone else we’ve had rising costs, ingredient shortages, supply chain issues and labour shortages to deal with.

"Through it all, we’re grateful to have been able to keep baking and keep out-of-stocks to a minimum, and to see our franchisees come out on top is a proud moment," Pope-Mayell says.

"Our business is underpinned by customer relationships that support our portfolio of iconic brands, delivering on our company vision - a taste for every occasion, a smile on every face. We like to say that while anyone can deliver product, only a Cookie Time franchisee can deliver smiles," Pope-Mayell says.

As well as taking out the number one spot overall for FMCG distribution; Cookie Time has also leapt into the top three ranking in the separate Coalface Supermarket Stores 2022 survey, up from fifth place in 2021.