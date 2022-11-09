Electronic card spending continues to increase in October - Stats NZ

Wednesday, 9 November, 2022 - 10:47

Total electronic card spending rose $88 million (1.0 percent) in October 2022 compared with September 2022, when adjusted for seasonal effects, Stats NZ said today.

Total electronic card spending continued to increase for the third consecutive month, with retail card spending increasing $66 million (1.0 percent).

The increase in card spending was led by durables, up $46 million (2.8 percent), and consumables, up $23 million (0.9 percent). Durables include items such as furniture, hardware, and appliances, while consumables include groceries, supermarkets, and liquor.

"This is the first month where spending has increased across all categories since May 2022," business performance manager Ricky Ho said.

"The higher spending on durables this month could have been influenced by people buying items in preparation for summer," Ho said. "Card spending could also have been impacted by the increase in prices over the last several months."

In actual terms, total card spending was $9.1 billion, up 20.2 percent from October 2021. Spending on hospitality had the largest increase, up $398 million (45.9 percent) compared with October last year.

"Card spending this time last year was affected by COVID-19, however this year there were no alert level or travel restrictions," Ho said.