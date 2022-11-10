New Trust Chair for NZ Dairy Industry Awards

Thursday, 10 November, 2022 - 10:32

The New Zealand Dairy Industry Awards Trustees have chosen Horowhenua dairy farmer Richard McIntyre as Chair at a recent trust meeting.

Outgoing Chair Natasha Tere’s term ends in March 2023 and the overlapping period will ensure a smooth handover as Richard transitions into the role. Richard has been involved with the New Zealand Dairy Industry Awards since winning the 2013 Manawatu Share Milker/Equity Farmer category and has been a Trustee since 2017.

His experience in governance and representation includes roles as an elected member of Federated Farmers representing sharemilkers in the Manawatu/Rangitikei, former chair of the national sharemilkers’ section and he has held a position on the Dairy Executive since 2016. Richard was elected Chair of Federated Farmers Dairy Industry Group this year and is a Federated Farmers Board Member.

He is an elected member of the Wellington Fish and Game Regional Council and is the Wellington appointee of the Fish and Game New Zealand Council.

Richard is excited to begin his role as NZDIA Trust Chair while the programme is in a stage of change.

"The Awards programme must continue to change and evolve to ensure relevance in an ever-changing dairy industry," he says.

"The programme’s core role is to promote and celebrate excellence in the New Zealand dairy industry and what that actually looks like is continually changing.

"We need to continue to adapt and evolve to ensure the programme remains what the dairy industry needs us to be."

"Our entrants will be our farm owners of the future - encouraging best practice and excellence from the beginning will give New Zealand farmers the skills and abilities needed for the years to come."

Richard is pleased to be carrying on the work Natasha began. "Tash and I share the same vision of what the Awards needs to be," he says.

"Tash was exactly the right person for the past few years and she was awesome at guiding the Trust and Awards through those unprecedented times and making the difficult decisions when needed."

NZDIA General Manager Robin Congdon says Natasha has been Trust Chair during a challenging phase in the programme’s history with Covid-related adversities, and has been focused on driving change and leaving the organisation fit for purpose and in good stead.

"I am looking forward to working with Richard who has a lot of governance experience, knows the programme well and is future focused," says Robin.

"Richard has been instrumental in encouraging change to keep us relevant and focused on what’s important to sustainable dairy farming in the future."

NZDIA are calling for expressions of interest from people who are passionate about the programme and its benefits to the dairy industry, for both the Trust and the Advisory Engagement Group (formerly known as the Executive). Email robin@nzdia.org.nz for more information.

The New Zealand Dairy Industry Awards are supported by national sponsors DeLaval, Ecolab, Federated Farmers, Fonterra, Honda, LIC, Meridian, and Ravensdown, along with industry partners Dairy NZ and MediaWorks. Entries for the 2023 Awards programme are open until December 5th. Further information can be found at www.dairyindustryawards.co.nz.