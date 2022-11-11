Significance of mining key in West Coast plan - Straterra Inc

Friday, 11 November, 2022 - 11:24

Mining’s significance to the West Coast economy must be considered in the Proposed Te Tai o Poutini Plan, says Straterra CEO Josie Vidal.

"In our submission on the plan, we stress that preserving a consenting pathway for mining activities in all West Coast zones is imperative, with the exception of land already protected by other statutes, such as National Parks (Schedule 4 of the Crown Minerals Act)," Vidal says.

"The West Coast has potential for many of the critical minerals the world is demanding for the green technologies needed to pursue a low emissions future and to mitigate the impacts of climate change. We want to see doors opened, not slammed shut.

"Zoning as a planning tool is challenging because mineral deposits can only be mined where they are located and there are deposits that are unknown, or yet to be accessed, and many of these are critical minerals.

"It would be short sighted for the plan not to provide for extraction of these minerals.

"Mining is a big part of the West Coast economy, contributing 8.4% of its gross domestic product (GDP). In Buller, mining’s contribution is an exceptional 21.3% of GDP and it directly employs 9.7% of its workforce.

"The indirect contribution is much greater, both in terms of the economy and in social and community support and activities. Mining jobs in the region pay about double the median salary.

"Straterra broadly supports the direction of the plan, but our submission points out some inconsistencies and asks for transparency on some decisions, for example around lawfully established mineral extraction and processing areas - some areas have been declined but it is unclear what criteria was used.

"We believe it would be contradictory to have overlays which take precedence over the special purpose zones selected for mining, and there are inconsistencies in this plan.

"There is confusion around the extent of the overlays, for example, for significant natural areas (SNAs) and outstanding natural landscapes (ONLs) and it is not clear how the overlays have been determined and what criteria was used.

"It is important that access to a consenting pathway for mining within the SNA and other overlays remains, including with the ability to offset and compensate."

Straterra is the industry association representing the New Zealand minerals and mining sector. Its submission focuses on provisions of the plan related to mineral extraction and associated activities and can be found here.