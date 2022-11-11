What's the new normal for exporters? - EMA

Friday, 11 November, 2022 - 12:43

Post-pandemic global trade looks different. But how different, and what does that mean for exporters and how they work with this new normal?

That is what all those gathered for Go Global 2022 were there to discuss, debate, question and gather insights from industry leaders and up and coming export talent about.

Catherine Beard, BusinessNZ Head of Advocacy, says hot topics were new export business models and investing in people, technology and sustainability.

"Go Global 2022 was the first time in two years that we’ve had exporters from across Aotearoa come together like this," she says.

"Exporters arrived with their own stories to share, including individual experiences throughout recent COVID-19 disruptions."

The Government’s key message to exporters has been that prevailing headwinds and challenges still lie ahead in 2023 for the shipping and logistics sector, she says.

"Exporters continue to face compounding issues, both at home and abroad. But it’s not all bad. At Go Global, it was inspiring to hear stories of entrepreneurial Kiwi’s trading throughout what has been a rough couple of years."

EMA Chief Executive, Brett O’Riley, says it will continue to work on behalf of its exporting business members to offer more opportunities to share knowledge, as well as practical initiatives to support them.

Metalbird’s Phil Walters was the last speaker of the day, sharing his story and learning of turning a hobby and selling products at local farmer’s markets to manufacturing and exporting internationally.

To hear insights from some of the Go Global speakers, including Jason Neely, Chief Executive, Moa Holdings, and Vangelis Vitalis, Deputy Secretary Trade and Economic, MFAT.