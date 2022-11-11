New trustee appointment for Otago Community Trust

Friday, 11 November, 2022 - 14:42

Otago Community Trust is pleased to announce that Dunedin based Tuari Potiki has been appointed as a new trustee to the Trust and current chair and trustees Diccon Sim, Barb Long and Hayley van Leeuwen have been reappointed for a further four-year term.

Trustee appointments are made by the Minister of Finance, after receiving nominations from the Trust and from a range of other organisations and individuals within the Trust’s region.

Tuari is the Director of Maori Development, Otago University and has been extensively involved in the Maori health, mental health, education, and justice sectors for over 30 years. He has worked in a number of different roles as a Maori alcohol and drug clinician and tutor before moving into management roles in both the public and non-government sector.

Tuari also has extensive governance experience having previously served on the Southern District Health Board, Canterbury District Health Board, the Canterbury Community Trust and He Oranga Pounamu. He is the current Chair of the New Zealand Drug Foundation, and Chair of Needle Exchange Services Trust (NEST), and is a Board member of the Mental Health and Wellbeing Commission and Te Rau Ora.

"Serving on the Otago Community Trust Board will complement the many roles I have and I’m looking forward to developing a stronger understanding of the Trust’s funding impact and supporting and contributing to its refreshed strategic focus," said Potiki.

Otago Community Trust chair Diccon Sim welcomed Tuari’s appointment, highlighting that he brings to the Board exceptional experience and community knowledge as well as enhancing the Trust’s developing connections with mana whenua.

"Tuari brings a strong depth of experience to the Trust which will support our renewed strategic journey now and into the future," said Sim.

The appointment is for an initial four-year term ending in June 2026.

Tuari Potiki’s appointment replaces North Otago based Kevin Malcolm.

Trust chief executive Barbara Bridger said the Trust is naturally very sad to say farewell to Kevin who has represented his North Otago based community well over the last four years.

Trustees are responsible for managing funds of more than $270 million and distributing income for the benefit of Otago communities.