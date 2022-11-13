Boys Get Paid more than half a million by TAB NZ

Sunday, 13 November, 2022 - 10:46

TAB NZ bookmakers are licking their wounds after the Boys Get Paid (BGP) national syndicate made a profit of more than $500,000 at New Zealand Cup Week.

The syndicate, which was open for any TAB customer to join, started with a pool of almost $230,000 on Tuesday morning and BGP’s expert tipsters grew the pool to almost $740,000, meaning all 5000 participants more than tripled their money for every dollar they invested.

The tipsters pulled off some monster bets, including $60,000 on He’s A Doozy at $5.50 to win the Coupland’s Bakeries Mile at Riccarton on Wednesday, returning $330,000.

"When He’s A Doozy loomed up at the top of the straight, I switched the TV off - no one wants to watch $300,000 disappear in front of their eyes," TAB NZ Chief Betting Officer Simon Thomas says.

The syndicate chalked up a $250,000 return from a bet at the Addington harness meeting on Friday and a $128,000 win at the NZ Greyhound Cup meeting, where their $120,000 of bets helped push the turnover at the meeting on Thursday past the $1 million mark for the first time in New Zealand greyhound racing history.

"The BGP tipsters had clearly done their homework, and our team was nervously waiting to see where they’d go next," Simon Thomas says.

Boys Get Paid founder Luke Kemeys is proud of the sense of community the syndicate’s wins created, as they watched the bets unfold.

‘’It was outstanding to have so many people tuning in from all over New Zealand watching the bets and screaming them home," Luke Kemeys says.

‘’The community really got in behind this Cup Week punters club and it seems the entire industry did too’’.

The TAB NZ bookmakers will now steel themselves for the next clash with the BGP masterminds.

"We're racing fans too and, while it's not ideal losing half a million on the biggest week of the year, it's been a lot of fun and we've loved seeing what BGP are doing for NZ racing. We look forward to going again at the 2023 Karaka Million," Simon Thomas says.

Biggest winning bets:

$60,000 on He’s A Doozy at $5.50 - returned $330,000 (thoroughbreds) $12,500 win/$27,500 place on Cyrus at $12/$3.50 - returned $246,250 (harness) $40,000 on Goldstar Carlito at $3.20 - returned $128,000 (greyhounds) $50,000 on Sky On Fire at $2.20 - returned $110,000 (thoroughbreds)