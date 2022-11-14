Bastion Shine expands further opening Wellington operation

Monday, 14 November, 2022 - 07:30

Building on the momentum of new business wins and launching its new business model in August 2022, Bastion Shine is now extending its services to Wellington.

The new Wellington operation will be led by Managing Director Jodi Willocks, a senior leader with over 26 years of agency and marketing experience. Most recently, she led digital agencies AKQA and Heyday, and Assignment Group in Wellington.

"It’s exciting to join the talented team at Bastion Shine and build a new agency here in Wellington. Not only are they a bunch of good humans, I’ve been impressed by the depth of expertise and the truly unique range of services Bastion Shine has to offer. I believe it’s exactly the right mix to help clients reach the full potential of their leaders, their people, their communications, and their channels. This is the type of agency that leaders need right now, so I’m delighted to be here," says Willocks.

Bastion Shine co-founder and CEO Simon Curran says Wellington was a natural next step for the agency group.

"We’ve been working with Wellington-based clients for a number of years so it’s great to now be officially opening an office here. At Bastion Shine we’ve built a unique model that can provide clients with services across high-end strategy and consulting, executive coaching, digital transformation, and market-leading creativity and communications. This mix means we can create meaningful growth for organisations both internally and externally, and align all of it," says Curran.

Bastion Shine will deliver fully integrated services in Wellington through its four specialist business units: Bastion Creative, Bastion Transform, Bastion Digital, and Bastion Amplify. The agency is currently looking for its new Wellington home base and listing with the NZ Government Marketplace, as well as building out its local team.