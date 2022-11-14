EastPack announces $30 million Notes issue to meet growth in kiwifruit demand

Monday, 14 November, 2022 - 08:44

EastPack, the largest post-harvest operator in the New Zealand kiwifruit industry and one of the country’s largest cooperatives, today announced that it intends to raise $30 million via an issue of five-year subordinated Notes to New Zealand investors. EastPack will have the ability to take oversubscriptions of up to $10 million.

The amount raised will help expand packing capacity at EastPack including processing and packing efficiency.

The minimum interest rate for the Notes will be 8.5% per annum, paid quarterly in arrears. The interest rate is set annually and will be set at the higher of the minimum rate or the five-year government bond plus 4.5%. The initial interest rate is 8.9% per annum.

In its discretion, EastPack may redeem the Notes any time after 3 years. There is no intention to list the Notes on the NZX debt market but the notes will be tradeable via Syndex.

Lead underwriter and specialist primary sector investment company MyFarm Investments has underwritten $15 million of the capital raising. MyFarm is also the lead broker for the issue; the arranger is M C Capital Limited.

EastPack Chief Executive Hamish Simson said: "Over the next five years, kiwifruit volumes are set to grow significantly with Zespri’s latest five-year outlook seeing an increase in total New Zealand Class 11 supply from 178 million to 238 million trays in 20262. To accommodate this growth in international demand, EastPack will continue to expand its packing capacity to process the additional kiwifruit from our growers. Most of this growth is already planted and on its way."

EastPack Chairman John Loughlin said: "EastPack has a strong track record of investment, innovation and delivery. We have experienced sound financial performance since we were founded in 1980, supported by a grower-owned cooperative structure with predictable and reliable supply.

"Our business model generates strong cashflows that means that we have been comfortable funding most of our growth via bank debt. This issue provides the opportunity to diversify our funding sources further, adding resilience to our balance sheet. Shares in EastPack can only be owned by growers but this issue provides all New Zealanders the opportunity to invest in the long-term growth of the country’s number one horticultural export."